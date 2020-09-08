Colton Underwood went missing from social media after speaking out about Cassie and The Bachelor franchise

Colton Underwood announced earlier this year that his relationship with Cassie Randolph had come to an end.

The two showed support for one another after the breakup announcement but didn’t reveal why things ended.

They later shared that they had gotten tattoos one night in the same place, making fans wonder if they had cemented their friendship with ink.

Things turned sour for a bit, as Colton felt that Cassie was speaking out about their breakup and he supposedly threatened to monetize everything.

They later resolved the issue, Colton spoke to Reality Steve about everything, and then he disappeared.

Colton Underwood has gone missing?

Colton’s fans have noticed that he hasn’t been on social media for a while.

In fact, @bachelorteadaily asked followers if they knew what had happened to Colton. The person made note of the fact that Colton hadn’t been online since he and Cassie decided to unfollow one another on social media.

Within hours, an account named @deuxmoi revealed that Colton had been spotted. He is currently in Big Bear if this message is to be believed. He is reportedly hanging out with some friends and it appears he’s trying to keep a low profile.

He recently did an interview with Reality Steve where he slammed The Bachelor franchise and producers for trying to cause trouble where there was none. He also slammed Chris Harrison for not respecting Cassie during her interview with The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Cassie said that there was more to the split than fans knew but didn’t go into detail. However, Chris tried to dig for an answer, something that angered Colton.

Colton Underwood hasn’t been seen in public since speaking out about his breakup with Cassie Randolph

Perhaps, Colton needed to take a break from social media and the media attention after his split from Cassie. Even though the two planned to keep a low profile, the split ended up exploding in the media.

Colton denied that he was trying to monetize the split and he hasn’t sold his story. The two have still not explained why they broke up.

Cassie has revealed that she went through a horrible time after her split from Colton. She revealed that she struggled with her emotions, but she has reportedly moved on with a musician.

