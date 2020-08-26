Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph unfollow each other on social media

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph split up earlier this summer and shared the news after spending time in quarantine.

At the time, Colton had recovered from COVID-19 and the two had been in quarantine at Cassie’s parents’ house in Huntington Beach, California.

Fans believed that perhaps it was the quarantine or Colton’s diagnosis that had caused a rift between them.

While they didn’t reveal why they split, both claimed that they were cordial and friendly. They also appeared to get tattoos together after they decided to break up.

But now, things may have soured, as the two have decided to unfollow one another.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are no longer following each other on social media

The news of the unfollows came on social media. Fan account @bachelorteadaily shared screenshots of both Cassie and Colton’s Instagram accounts.

The user had tried to see if they followed one another, including whether Cassie’s sister and her boyfriend Gregg Sulkin were following Colton.

Based on the results, it appears that Cassie, Michelle, and Gregg had all unfollowed Colton.

@Bachelorteadaily captioned the screenshot by mentioning that Colton and Gregg had hung out just two weeks prior and were still close after his split from Cassie.

The account also said that the unfollow appeared to be surprising. Just a few weeks ago, Colton praised Cassie and the way she had handled the breakup.

In a new post, @bachelorteadaily guessed that Colton may have decided to unfollow Cassie because she appears to have moved on with a musician.

The musician in question supposedly started following Gregg as well. It appears that Colton is being replaced by Cassie’s new man.

In an interesting twist, Cassie and Gregg hung out yesterday when the unfollows appeared to happen. Maybe they had some conversations and decided to unfollow him together.

Colton hasn’t commented on the unfollows.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s split has been interesting

Colton and Cassie’s split has been interesting. When they first broke up, things seemed to be cordial. They both shared hearts on each other’s breakup statements and they both refused to give reasons as to why it didn’t work out.

Then, Cassie went on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever where she spoke out about the split, hinting that there was more to the story than just a cordial split.

Things got ugly with Cassie and Colton fighting via social media with Cassie accusing Colton of threatening to monetize their split. However, as quickly as things had escalated, they made peace. And suddenly, Colton came to her defense.

Colton then took aim at Chris Harrison, saying that it almost felt like Chris was abusing Cassie when she decided to speak to him on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. He felt Chris was digging into Cassie, asking her to dish the dirt on Colton.

As of today, Cassie has been linked to a musician, though we don’t know who it is. Colton was briefly linked to Lucy Hale, but he claimed a few weeks later that he was single.

And now that they have unfollowed each other, it appears they are ready to move on.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.