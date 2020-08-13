Colton Underwood dishes on his breakup with Cassie Randolph, takes aim at Chris Harrison

Colton Underwood is ready to spill the beans on his breakup with Cassie Randolph.

The couple called it quits earlier this spring after spending time in quarantine together and Colton battling a case of COVID-19.

Even though Cassie claims that neither event played a role in their split, they don’t want to discuss why they broke up.

However, Colton can now add that it wasn’t cheating, infidelity or major relationship issues that led to the split either.

In their breakup statement, Colton and Cassie said they were great friends and they found themselves more as friends than romantic partners.

Colton Underwood speaks out about his breakup with Cassie Randolph

Even though fans may expect to hear the details about their split during this new interview, where Colton is opening up about his Bachelor experience for more than two hours, he still has a tremendous amount of respect for Cassie.

In other words, he doesn’t throw her under the bus.

Colton appeared on Reality Steve’s podcast this week, where he doesn’t say anything negative about Cassie. In fact, he admits that while filming The Bachelor, he knew he wanted to be with Cassie.

Despite fans believing that Cassie and Colton were fighting online after she appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, Colton reveals that he’s super thankful for how she handled everything.

“Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup, which I was so happy and thankful for,” he remarked. “I even texted her. I said, man, I appreciate that. Like, thank you. What bugged me was the fact that the show took advantage of her.”

He’s referring to Chris Harrison. During the interview, Chris kept pushing for an answer as to why they broke up but Cassie revealed that she wasn’t going to disrespect Colton by dishing secrets they had agreed to keep silent.

“I get very defensive over people I love, and I know Cass is a big girl and she could fight her own battles,” he continued. “But I just know her heart and she doesn’t want to rock the boat. And she loves people even if they abuse her, or even if they take advantage of her, which is what they did.”

Colton Underwood calls out Chris Harrison directly

During the interview, Colton also calls out Chris directly for the way he handled the interview.

Colton didn’t like how Chris kept digging into Cassie to get answers that she wasn’t ready to give. During the interview, Cassie tried to dodge the questions but he tried to blame the breakup on COVID-19 and quarantine.

“And then you have Chris Harrison pointing questions saying, ‘I sense you don’t want to make Colton mad or you’re afraid you’re going to upset Colton. It’s like, ‘No, Chris. I literally talked to her the morning of that interview. We’re good.’ Stop worrying about me or painting me to be this controlling or angry person. I’m not angry. If there’s anybody I’m upset about or upset with it’s you guys. You’re going to have my ex on the show over your lead, which I completely get. We’re not in a good place, you know?” Colton explains.

After their split, Cassie and Colton agreed that they would not talk about why they broke up. And it appears that both of them have kept their promise to one another.

Demi Burnett has revealed that Cassie didn’t want to dish the details about why she and Colton broke up with her either. Despite trying to get some answers from her friend, it didn’t work. Demi added that Cassie has so much respect for Colton that she would never go back on their deal.

Even though Colton was spotted with actress Lucy Hale, he recently revealed he’s single. He claims that they are just friends and that he’s in no rush to start dating.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.