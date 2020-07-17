Demi Burnett reveals Cassie Randolph isn’t sharing why she and Colton Underwood broke up

Demi Burnett is not on a Bachelor-related show these days, but she made big waves last season on Bachelor In Paradise.

Not only did she reveal that she was bisexual and interested in a woman, but she was also the first person to ever get engaged to someone of the same sex on the show.

Even though she’s no longer engaged, she is keeping in touch with the Bachelor friends she made while on the show.

One of Demi’s Bachelor in Paradise friends is Cassie Randolph. As it turns out, Demi has tried to learn why Cassie and Colton Underwood broke up, but hasn’t had much success.

Demi Burnett reveals she tried to get an answer from Cassie Randolph

As it turns out, not even Demi knows why Cassie and Colton broke up. Both Cassie and Colton are very secretive about why they broke up, but it’s clear that there is more to the story than what they shared in their breakup statement.

“I probably asked her like 50 times, ‘Why’d you guys break up?’ She would not talk about it. She is so respectful of that privacy they had,” Demi explained while on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

“She had nothing bad to say about him. She cried at one point and she was just like, ‘It’s really hard.’ I know she cares about him so much. I don’t even know what happened.”

Demi is on Cassie’s side in the recent drama that has played out in the media. Demi watched Cassie’s interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever where Chris Harrison asked her about the split. Demi believes that Colton has no reason to be mad at Cassie since she hasn’t revealed any details about the breakup.

“I think that’s ridiculous because she didn’t even say anything about the relationship at all,” Demi said, adding, “I think he was just, like, being petty and trying to get a reaction out of her. But, I was really proud of her for what she said on her [Instagram] Story.”

Demi Burnett is proud of Cassie’s handling of Colton’s backlash

The posts that Demi referred to are the ones that Cassie shared on her Instagram Story last week. Cassie and Colton went back and forth in the media, which prompted Cassie to spill the beans on Instagram.

While she didn’t share any additional details about their split, she did ask Colton to stop the drama and stop being petty. Demi saw that as Cassie standing up for herself.

When Cassie spoke to Chris Harrison during her interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, she hinted that there was more to the split than she could say. She appeared frustrated and irritated over the fact that she was being asked about the split but couldn’t answer any questions.

This morning, the news broke that Colton was spotted with actress Lucy Hale, adding another twist to the story.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.