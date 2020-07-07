Cassie Randolph speaks out about her breakup with Colton Underwood, hints there’s more to their split

The Bachelor star Cassie Randolph joined Chris Harrison on last night’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Throughout the episode, Chris teased that Cassie would be sharing the reason behind her split from Colton Underwood.

When the couple announced their split, they said that they had grown apart and that they were now close friends instead of romantic partners.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, during last night’s interview, Cassie hinted that there was a deeper reason for their breakup that she was uncomfortable discussing.

Cassie Randolph hints that there was more to her split from Colton Underwood

Chris asked Cassie straight up why she and Colton broke up.

She explained that it is a sensitive subject that’s emotional for her to talk about. She also said that it is difficult because the two are still in the midst of the breakup and they hadn’t talked about it.

Despite digging into the topic, Chris didn’t get a straight answer. He brought up the fact that the two were in quarantine and that Colton got COVID-19, but she denies that any of that had anything to do with the breakup.

Read More Peter Weber reveals what his plans are after leaving The Bachelor single

When Chris asked her if she was scared of upsetting Colton by talking about the split, she said that she was. She also pointed out that there was nothing that she felt people needed to know.

You can see the conversation below.

In other words, there is nothing new to tell about their split. After Cassie spoke to Chris, Colton didn’t share anything on social media or comment on her decision to speak out about their breakup.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood were together after their breakup

When they announced they had split up, both Cassie and Colton said that they had nothing but respect for one another and that they remained good friends. In other words, it doesn’t appear to be a scandalous split.

Back in mid-June, Colton and Cassie both revealed they had gotten tattoos at the same time. They didn’t say whether they were matching tattoos, but the news came after their breakup.

Colton hasn’t said much about the split, but Cassie has been more vocal about it. She previously opened up in an emotional Instagram post in which she explained that she’s had an awful time dealing with her split from Colton.

She also asked people to please stay out of her business as she had struggled to put the pieces together after their breakup.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.