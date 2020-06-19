Bachelor star Colton Underwood may have gotten tattoos with Cassie after breaking up

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is a single man, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be friends with Cassie.

This week, the two of them made headlines after they both shared social media stories that hinted they were in the same place getting tattoos.

Colton and Cassie both stated in their breakup posts that they were better off as friends.

However, since that’s a common cordial way of saying that there was no drama involved in their breakup, fans probably didn’t think that they were going to be just friends.

It now appears they are proving fans wrong.

Colton Underwood and Cassie appear to get tattoos together

The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop put together a compilation of Cassie and Colton’s social posts this week, as they both got tattoos.

The account also appears to confirm that they got tattoos together. Both of them had tagged a person by the name of Jack in their stories.

“Looks like Colton and Cassie got tatted by the same tattoo artist yesterday,” the account writes.

However, Colton and Cassie didn’t mention each other in their stories.

Colton Underwood and Cassie broke up in May

It has been a few weeks since they announced that they were breaking up. The two had kept a relatively low profile before their breakup. They tried to keep their relationship as normal as possible.

After Colton contracted COVID-19, he stayed with Cassie’s parents in Huntington Beach, California, in quarantine.

In late May, Colton and Cassie announced that they had broken up. They provided no reason other than they were better off as friends.

Breakup rumors started swirling in mid-May after Colton was spotted in Colorado with his family but without Cassie by his side.

At the time, they didn’t comment on the rumors, but it was only a few weeks later that they confirmed the news. They may have already broken up at that time.

In his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, Colton explains that he and Cassie had broken up previously.

The two got back together within days because they missed each other.

At that time, Colton revealed they were bad at communicating and had some work to do. This first breakup happened shortly after they appeared on The Bachelor, where they left as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.