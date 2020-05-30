Why did Bachelor couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph break up?

The Bachelor couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have broken up.

The news broke last night as both Colton and Cassie shared their separate Instagram posts about the decision to call it quits.

They had been together since late 2018. His season aired on ABC in early 2019. They’ve broken up just short of their two-year anniversary.

Fans are wondering why these two decided to call it quits as they have been secretive about their relationship.

Despite being active on social media, they rarely shared anything specific about their relationship.

Why did Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph break up?

In terms of their breakup, they have both been very open and supportive. They have both commented on each other’s breakup posts with heart emojis to show the love they still have for one another.

Cassie writes that sharing the news is one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do.

“However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Cassie wrote on her Instagram post.

“I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

While she doesn’t go into detail, she does reveal that they have chosen to remain friends.

Colton’s breakup statement reveals that sometimes, people are just meant to be friends.

“Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us,” Colton writes.

Based on their statements, it sounds like Cassie and Colton broke up because they simply grew apart. There appears to be no bad blood, no cheating, and no betrayals.

It sounds like it’s just a case of two people with tremendous respect for one another, but who have realized that they aren’t as romantically compatible as they once thought.

About two weeks ago, the couple faced breakup rumors as he was spotted back in Colorado, visiting his family without Cassie.

As Colton writes, it has been a tough couple of months.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph recently dealt with him having COVD-19

It was back in March of this year that Colton tested positive for COVID-19. He isolated himself at Cassie’s family’s house in Huntington Beach.

The two had been in quarantine when Colton tested positive, so he isolated himself in a room. Cassie and her family brought him food and took care of him as he recovered.

Colton also released his memoir this spring, where he revealed that they had broken up once before. This time, however, it appears to be final.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.