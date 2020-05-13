Colton Underwood and Cassie face another round of breakup rumors as he’s spotted in Colorado

Colton Underwood has been in quarantine with Cassie Randolph’s family in Huntington Beach, California, since March.

During his time, Colton learned that he had contracted coronavirus and had to stay isolated for two weeks.

He opened up about his experience on Instagram, revealing that Cassie and her family had taken good care of him.

But now, fans are noticing that he’s no longer in Huntington Beach, and fans are wondering if the two of them broke up.

In fact, fans have been questioning Colton about where Cassie is and why they are not together, especially during a pandemic where the government is asking that people stay with their families.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph face new breakup rumors

The breakup rumors surfaced after Colton started getting questions from fans, who wondered why he wasn’t posting photos with Cassie.

“Are you and Cassie still together????” one fan commented on his Instagram, while another follower asked, “Where is Cassie????”

While Colton didn’t answer the question, a source did share an update via a magazine.

According to Us Weekly, Colton went to Colorado to visit his family as they haven’t seen him since he recovered from the virus.

“Everything is fine,” a source reveals to the magazine. “[Colton] is just in Colorado visiting with his family since he hasn’t been with them since the pandemic broke and recovering from COVID-19 himself.

“He was with Cassie up until the night he left for Colorado, but he’ll be back in L.A. soon. They’re both just enjoying time with their families.”

Colton opened up about his COVID-19 test, revealing that he had tested positive. He also explained that the virus was unlike anything he had ever experience before.

To treat COVID-19, he was given hydroxychloroquine. He opened up about the use of it on the virus but fans criticized him for promoting it as a treatment option.

Colton Underwood opened up about previous breakups

The reason why people are jumping to the breakup conclusion is that Colton admitted the two have broken up before. It wasn’t a public split, but after The Bachelor, the two started to drift apart.

Colton revealed that the couple broke up once before because they simply stopped talking to one another. He wrote about it in his book, The First Time, which was published earlier this year.

“To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did. Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up,” he wrote in the book.

“In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing.”

Luckily, it didn’t take long for him to realize that it wasn’t right for them to split up. Within days, he told her that he missed her and wanted to get back together.

He wrote, “It was like, ‘I miss you!’ It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.