The Bachelor star Colton Underwood spills the beans on his brief breakup with Cassie

Colton Underwood has written a memoir.

The former Bachelor star is releasing his book, The First Time, on March 31.

The title is a possible spin on him being a virgin and having sex for the first time with Cassie after The Bachelor ended.

As viewers know, Colton was a virgin throughout filming, something he had decided for himself.

He wasn’t saving himself for marriage but rather wanted to wait for the right person.

In his new book, he reveals that he and Cassie have had their share of rollercoaster moments, including one time where they actually broke up.

Colton Underwood reveals he and Cassie broke up

The new revelation comes in the form of excerpts from his book shared by People Magazine. Here, Colton writes that the two broke things off over communication issues.

“To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did. Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up,” he writes.

“In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing.”

However, the breakup was brief, as the two rekindled their romance within days.

“It was like, ‘I miss you!’ ” he says. “It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on.

“Now, we know the flags to look for. When issues start to creep up, it’s like, let’s go have a conversation. We’re trying to be more transparent and honest and really trust each other.”

The breakup was also a reality check for the couple. Now, they are spending more time talking about the future. As he writes in his book, they talk, plan, and have so much hope for the future.

“If she were here, she’d nudge me for saying this, but I think an engagement is something we’d both like to see this year. No matter what, I don’t want my life without her. Our relationship hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it,” Colton writes.

In other words, 2020 could be the year where Colton pops the question.

Colton Underwood is currently in isolation with COVID-19

Colton is currently dealing with another serious issue – the coronavirus.

Colton and Cassie decided to go outside during quarantine. They took a walk and decided to take a dip in the ocean. Here, Cassie was stung by a stingray.

She later revealed that she had an allergic reaction to the venom, and she ended up in the emergency room.

Just days later, Colton revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had been feeling sick, and he had a fever and cold sweats.

When he woke up drenched in sweat one night, he decided it was time to get tested. Since then, he continues to have trouble breathing.

He is currently locked up in Cassie’s family house in California, where he’s taking his quarantine very seriously. Cassie and her family members are not showing any symptoms.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.