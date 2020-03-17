Bachelor star Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph broke quarantine and ended up in the ER

Colton Underwood may have found love on The Bachelor, but he broke all the rules to get there.

He ran away from production, he jumped a fence to get some alone time, and he didn’t propose to his final pick.

Breaking rules is what Colton does.

So, it may not surprise anyone that Colton and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph decided to break quarantine by going outside this week.

The two decided to go down to the ocean to get some fresh air. However, the trip didn’t go as planned.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph broke quarantine and ended up in the ER

While the two had hoped for a quick dip in the ocean, the outing turned into a painful one for Cassie — after she was stung by a stingray.

The two former reality stars headed back home to deal with the sting but realized that things weren’t quite normal, and Cassie had to get help at the emergency room.

They both posted about the incident on social media. Colton joked that Mother Nature was sending them a message to stay inside by having the stingray sting Cassie. He also joked that he tried to take Cassie’s mind off the pain by playing UNO with her, but that it failed miserably.

Cassie explained that she did everything you are supposed to do in such a situation, including putting her foot in the water, but she had a reaction to the venom.

“My brother has been stung a few times, so we knew what to do, but true to myself I had an allergic reaction to the venom,” she explained.

She also joked that she wanted to kill Colton after he offered to suck the venom out of her foot. After a few hours on medication, she’s doing much better.

Colton Underwood and Cassie are not engaged

After appearing on The Bachelor, Colton and Cassie have kept low profiles. Colton recently made headlines by saying that he never got a ring from the Bachelor production because he never proposed to Cassie. He was accused of shading the franchise by saying he will propose when the time is right with a ring he buys — with no strings attached.

The two keep such low profiles that fans actually thought that they had split up at one point. However, they continue to date and they have a relationship that works for them.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.