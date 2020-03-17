Bachelor star Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph broke quarantine and ended up in the ER

Colton Underwood may have found love on The Bachelor, but he broke all the rules to get there.
He ran away from production, he jumped a fence to get some alone time, and he didn’t propose to his final pick.
Breaking rules is what Colton does.
So, it may not surprise anyone that Colton and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph decided to break quarantine by going outside this week.
The two decided to go down to the ocean to get some fresh air. However, the trip didn’t go as planned.
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph broke quarantine and ended up in the ER
While the two had hoped for a quick dip in the ocean, the outing turned into a painful one for Cassie — after she was stung by a stingray.
The two former reality stars headed back home to deal with the sting but realized that things weren’t quite normal, and Cassie had to get help at the emergency room.
View this post on Instagram
while we were in isolation yesterday we decided to take a quick trip to the ocean and swim. It was cut short after a sting ray stung @cassierandolph in the foot. Mother Nature sent us a warning shot to get back inside 😉 I tried to take her mind off of it by playing UNO (It did not work). Thank you all for your prayers and concerns… after about 5 hours of pain and a weird reaction to the venom…Cass is doing much better ♥️ stay safe y’all!
They both posted about the incident on social media. Colton joked that Mother Nature was sending them a message to stay inside by having the stingray sting Cassie. He also joked that he tried to take Cassie’s mind off the pain by playing UNO with her, but that it failed miserably.
View this post on Instagram
Welp, sm content is gonna be kinda limited with all our social distancing so here is a painful video of how I spent the majority of my day yesterday… after 2 days in the house, we decided to go play in the waves (don’t worry, the beach is pretty empty) and I got stung by a stingray. SO PAINFUL. My brother has been stung a few times, so we knew what to do, but true to myself I had an allergic reaction to the venom (if a bad reaction is unlikely to occur, it occurs to me… I’m a magnet 🥺) I spent 5 hours in excruciating pain. This video is Colt trying to distract me at hour 2 with UNO…. ended up in the ER after getting hives and my entire leg was swelling. I’m fine now, got medication and my swelling is slowly subsiding. The most ironic part of all this: the hospital floor had STINGRAY artwork everywhere 🤔🙄 (swipe to see) oh, and to the lifeguard that was announcing (exact words) “surfers and swimmers, there are many stingrays out there, you WILL get stung, you WILL be in pain, and your day WILL be ruined”…I will heed your warning next time. Ps. thank you to my fam for taking care of me ❤️ @michellerandolph @amyrandolph3 @landonrandolph @mattrandolph1 @colesilva49 @anniesilvawarner P.s.s. @coltonunderwood thanks for offering to suck the venom out of my foot even though I wanted to kill you in that moment
Cassie explained that she did everything you are supposed to do in such a situation, including putting her foot in the water, but she had a reaction to the venom.
“My brother has been stung a few times, so we knew what to do, but true to myself I had an allergic reaction to the venom,” she explained.
She also joked that she wanted to kill Colton after he offered to suck the venom out of her foot. After a few hours on medication, she’s doing much better.
Colton Underwood and Cassie are not engaged
After appearing on The Bachelor, Colton and Cassie have kept low profiles. Colton recently made headlines by saying that he never got a ring from the Bachelor production because he never proposed to Cassie. He was accused of shading the franchise by saying he will propose when the time is right with a ring he buys — with no strings attached.
The two keep such low profiles that fans actually thought that they had split up at one point. However, they continue to date and they have a relationship that works for them.
The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.
