Cassie Randolph says she’s excited to see Colton Underwood after fans of The Bachelor speculate that they have split

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood have been together for over a year now after he chose her during The Bachelor finally. But they are a couple that enjoys their privacy — keeping their private lives mostly off social media.

So, when the two didn’t post about each other for a little less than two weeks, fans started guessing that they were broken up. Since they are private people, fans had no idea what was going on.

Then, Cassie decided to set the record straight, revealing indirectly that they are indeed still together. In a recent post, she revealed she was excited to see Colton this weekend.

She revealed that she was excited to see both Colton and his family and that she was heading to Colorado for an early Christmas celebration.

On Twitter, Bachelor fans questioned whether the two were ending things, as they hadn’t posted anything about each other for almost two weeks and they hadn’t said anything about each other.

I was wondering the same thing today! — Kristin Rubalcava (@KristinBestMom) December 11, 2019

Reality Steve, who is usually in the know about rumors before they surface as fact or fiction, hasn’t said anything about the couple breaking up.

As fans may recall, Colton was in love with Cassie and she was his top pick on the show before the Fantasy Suite dates. He infamously jumped the fence on the show after he learned that she wasn’t able to reciprocate his feelings. However, after learning that he was invested in her and essentially willing to send everyone else home, she gave the relationship a chance.

Fans even questioned whether Colton lost his virginity to her after the two left the show together and started dating. Now, a year later, fans are excited to see that they are still together, as statistics for couples on the show aren’t favorable.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.