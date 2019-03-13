Bachelor recap: Did Colton Underwood lose his virginity?

Throughout Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, the topic of his virginity continued to dominate the show.

While Colton was open and honest about his sexual escapades before coming onto the show, host Chris Harrison and the producers continued to bring up the big question — would Colton lose his virginity to Cassie Randolph during the final episodes of the season?

And while Colton had been open about not sleeping with anyone during the Fantasy Suite dates, he changed his tune when asked about his virginity during the final sit-down on After The Final Rose with Chris Harrison.

When Harrison asked the couple about his virginity status after they finally revealed that they were happily in love, Colton said that while he had been open when he was single about his sexual experience, he was now in a committed relationship with Cassie.

“It’s something that we’re going to keep to ourselves,” Colton told viewers, to which Harrison simply replied that he was taking that as a yes.

It appeared that viewers were growing tired of hearing the same question over and over again, as the focus quickly shifted from Colton’s love story to whether he had sex on the show.

“Did Colton lose his virginity?” was a question that was asked approximately 5,234 times last night. https://t.co/yJ76vxFGn8 — Shane Lou (@ShaneXLou) March 13, 2019

Can every other sentence on the Bachelor not be about a Colton’s virginity? — ShowMeTheMonnie (@MikaylaMonnie) March 13, 2019

I wonder if it was hard for Colton trying to pretend like he’s never lost his virginity before when he “lost his virginity”. — Kylie Anderson (@harrietbusch) March 13, 2019

Why the hell was Chris Harrison so concerned about Colton's virginity? — Tenacious Me (@TheDudeAb1d3s) March 13, 2019

At present time, it’s uncertain whether Colton and Cassie had sex during their overnight date, which aired during last night’s premiere.

However, many fans respect Colton’s decision to not speak out about his sex life with Cassie, especially since she’s never really addressed her sex life to the world.

The only other overnight date Colton had on the show was with Tayshia Adams, and she told the cameras that they did not have sex. Instead, they spent the night talking.

So, while Colton may not have lost his virginity on The Bachelor, our guess is that it finally happened after he started his exclusive relationship with Cassie.

The Bachelor is over for now, but The Bachelorette starts on May 13, 2019, on ABC.