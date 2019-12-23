Colton Underwood accused of shading The Bachelor over engagement ring

Colton Underwood didn’t get engaged to Cassie Randolph on his season finale of The Bachelor. Instead, the two decided to try a relationship without a proposal and so far things have been going well.

But when Colton decided to do a Q&A session on Instagram Story and a fan asked him about a proposal to Cassie, he decided to share his thoughts on the Neil Lane ring from the show.

One fan asked him if Colton still had the ring from the show. Colton revealed that he never actually got a ring from production because he never proposed. Underwood is being accused of shading the Bachelor franchise for saying that he will propose to her – with no strings attached.

“But when the time is right I’ll buy a nice ring with no strings on it,” Colton wrote on Instagram.

Colton then hinted that he had not planned a proposal, had no date in mind, and that he will propose after he buys a ring.

And it seems that they are in no rush to get engaged. Colton then explained that they will not be spending the holidays together, writing that they will be with their respective families.

“We are both going home for the holidays. I’ll be in Denver. She will be in NoCal,” he wrote to another fan.

They are in no rush to get married. When they were filming The Bachelor, Colton was head-over-heels in love with Cassie, but she needed some convincing before moving ahead with the relationship.

It wasn’t until Colton told Cassie that she was the one for him that she decided to stay. Prior to that revelation, Cassie was on her way out of filming, which caused Colton to do the infamous fence jump.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.