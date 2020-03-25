Colton Underwood coronavirus update: Bachelor star says it’s still ‘hard to breathe’

Colton Underwood is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

He’s just one of several celebrities who has revealed he has the disease.

The Bachelor star announced the news last week and has been distancing himself from everything and everyone.

Now, Colton is speaking out about his situation, providing an update on how he is doing.

Plus, he reveals he’s still dealing with some issues concerning the disease.

Colton Underwood gives an update on his health

From the family home of girlfriend Cassie Randolph in Huntington Beach, California, Colton spoke to People Magazine, revealing he’s hanging in there.

“I’m doing okay. But it’s still hard to breathe. I feel like I only have access to about 20 percent of my lungs. My breath is shorter, and I’ve had to train myself to talk differently with my breath. And I have to lie down and rest a lot,” he told the magazine.

It was last Friday that Colton revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Colton said he was surprised that he had gotten sick because he considers himself a healthy person.

No one in the Randolph home is showing any signs of having the disease. And he wants to protect them, so he has locked himself in a room, and Cassie brings him food when it’s time to eat.

“I’m taking the home isolation very seriously. I’m isolated to a room, and Cassie brings me my food with gloves and a mask on.”

He started having headaches and a mild fever but decided to seek medical help after he was waking up in profuse sweat. He reveals he was initially rejected for two tests but ended up finding a doctor with tests available.

He points out that he was tested as Colton Underwood, not The Bachelor. In other words, he received no special treatment.

Colton Underwood is self-isolating — even from Cassie Randolph

After getting his diagnosis, Colton knew he had to isolate himself from Cassie and everyone around him to protect his family.

“Once I found out I tested positive, I didn’t have a hesitation in sharing it. I think people needed to hear from someone they could relate to,” he explained. “And I also wanted to communicate my diagnosis to the people I’d been around in the last week or two. It’s not something to be ashamed of. But it was important to share.”

Colton adds that he’s trying to stay as isolated as possible, and hopefully, he can be a decent leader and set a great example for everyone. He adds that he is doing better, but that it is a slow process.

Before getting tested, the two lovers had been staying in self-isolation as directed by the government.

Last week, Colton and Cassie decided to break quarantine and head outside to get some fresh air. While out, the two reality stars headed to the beach where Cassie went swimming.

Here, she got stung by a stingray and had to go to the ER because she had a reaction to the venom.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.