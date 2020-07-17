Colton Underwood is allegedly dating Lucy Hale just months after split with Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood broke up with his Bachelor girlfriend Cassie Randolph this spring.

The two had been quarantining together after Colton was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March. Colton advocated following social distancing practices before his diagnosis, but he became an even stronger supporter of the practices after he received the news.

Colton quarantined at Cassie’s parents’ house in Huntington Beach, California.

But something went wrong along the way, and Colton and Cassie announced that they were no longer together in May.

Now, it seems that Colton has moved on with a famous actress.

Colton Underwood is allegedly dating Lucy Hale

This week, Colton was spotted on a run with Lucy Hale. Lucy is best known for her role on Pretty Little Liars.

TMZ reports that Colton and Lucy went on a hike together at the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles. They were not wearing masks.

The website also revealed that this is not the pair’s first walk together and that they have mutual friends.

At this point, we don’t know whether Lucy played a role in Colton’s breakup with Cassie, as he refuses to talk about it.

Lucy, who is also a private person, hasn’t confirmed anything either. At this point, they could just be casually hanging out, but the media is guessing that they are indeed the next hot couple.

A source told US Weekly this week that Colton is indeed dating and exploring new relationships. The source also revealed that there is no chance of Colton and Cassie making amends or giving their relationship a second chance.

Colton Underwood wanted to deal with the breakup in public

Colton and Cassie haven’t talked about their split. However, for days now, Cassie and Colton have gone back and forth on social media. The two blamed each other for the split and each took issue with the other speaking out about it. They had apparently made a deal to keep the details of the breakup private.

The fight began when Cassie went on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever and Chris Harrison tried to dig for information about the split. Cassie was hesitant, but she hinted that there was more to the split than just growing apart.

The situation escalated when Colton said that things had changed after her interview. He accused Cassie of not respecting their deal, and Cassie accused him of the same. Colton denied that he wanted to make money over the breakup, even though Cassie claims he threatened her with this action.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.