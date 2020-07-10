Colton Underwood breaks his silence and Cassie Randolph interview: Bachelor breakup gets explosive

Colton Underwood is speaking out after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, gave an interview to ABC last week.

Cassie accepted an invitation to talk to Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. The interview was short and focused on her breakup with Colton. Cassie revealed that she and Colton had talked about everything, including her school, work, and plans for the future.

But Colton wasn’t happy about the interview- he said she was publicly discussing the one thing they had agreed not to talk about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Cassie isn’t backing down.

Cassie’s Bachelor interview went South

Cassie and Colton broke up earlier this spring. They didn’t share the news right away, but later announced that they felt that they had grown apart and were better off as friends.

Cassie spoke out about how hard it has been since the split. She said that she has struggled and received harsh direct messages from fans slamming her for not making it work with Colton.

During last week’s awkward interview, Cassie tried to dodge questions as Chris dug for more information about the split.

Read More Hannah Ann Sluss hands out graduation diplomas to give grads a great day

Cassie hinted that there was more to the breakup than they had shared. She almost seemed irritated that she couldn’t clarify what was going on and then said she was done talking about it.

Cassie also said that prior to the interview, she had been very open with producers and told them that she didn’t want to talk about her breakup with Colton.

Colton responded to Cassie’s interview

A few days later, Colton broke his silence in a long Instagram post.

“These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I’m an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y’all. When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week,” Colton said, referring to the Bachelor interview.

“Every experience provides us with an opportunity for growth. If you’ve been kind enough to have followed our story you’ve been with us through all of the ups and downs which have taught me so many lessons. I’ve come to realize when you’re in the thick of it you just need to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective, in doing so I have gained so much clarity about what I want and more importantly what I need in a relationship.”

He finished by saying that he looks forward to the future and what will happen in his next chapter of life.

Fans have read into his recent social media posts and even analyzed chapters in his book. The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop asked its followers whether they thought Colton was shading Cassie in his book or merely reflecting on his character.

Cassie responded to Colton’s response

Yesterday, Reality Steve told fans that he didn’t know anything more than what Cassie and Colton were already putting out there via social media.

He then referred fans to Cassie’s Instagram Stories, where she slammed Colton for the way he was acting. In a lengthy post, she stated that she had no desire to start a petty war with Colton, as they had agreed to stay cordial during their split.

She then pointed the finger at Colton, saying that his Instagram post makes her seem like a bad person. She explained that she didn’t see any harm in doing the Bachelor interview.

Cassie continued, revealing that she would like Colton to stop talking about their relationship and reminding him of their agreement.

That’s when she dropped a bomb – Colton supposedly had plans to monetize their breakup by writing about his COVID-19 experience and their relationship as it came to an end. Cassie reminded him that even though she’s a huge part of that story, she has not approved anything to be published about her.

“This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard,” Cassie wrote.

As she ended her post, Cassie asked Colton to consider his actions and reminded him that no one, including their family members, wants to continue being dragged through this.

“I would prefer this to now be the end of this. I wish you nothing but the best & hope you can move on peacefully and successfully,” she concluded.

Colton has yet to respond.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.