Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood still hanging out despite Lucy Hale dating rumors?

The latest rumors surrounding The Bachelor star Colton Underwood suggest that he’s been “casually dating” actress Lucy Hale but he may also still be spending time with Cassie Randolph.

Reports that Colton and Lucy have been hanging out came not long after Cassie blasted her ex-boyfriend for attempting to “monetize” their breakup.

As for Cassie, she won’t go into detail about why the Bachelor pair split up, preferring to keep at least some of their private lives private despite having shared her relationship with the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, some Bachelor fans believe that Cassie and Colton may be hanging out again, though nothing has been confirmed except for the fact that they said they would remain friends.

At the end of May, Bachelor Nation learned that the seemingly perfect relationship between Cassie and Colton had come to an end. It seemed to be a mutual split and the pair even got matching tattoos to prove that they were still going to be friends until the end despite their decision to end the romance.

Are Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood still hanging out?

Bachelor fans are some of the biggest sleuths of the reality TV world and the latest evidence to support the theory that Cassie and Colton are still spending time together proves just that.

The “proof” comes from Cassie and Colton’s respective Instagram accounts. It seems that both of them shared pictures of the beach on the same day and at nearly the same time.

The photos were shared side by side by @bachelorteaspill so that fans could see just how similar the photos looked and it’s safe to say that it would be a huge coincidence if Cassie and Colton both went to similar-looking beaches on the same day and at the same time.

Is it possible that this Bachelor couple is still spending time together?

Colton Underwood hanging out with Lucy Hale

Even though Cassie and Colton remained friends and may even be spending time together, it looks like he has moved on in terms of his love life with Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

The two were spotted on a hike together, kicking off dating rumors just months after the and longterm girlfriend Cassie Randolph called it quits.

Neither Colton or Lucy has confirmed their status yet but those close to them have been talking, with sources claiming that the two are currently “casually dating.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and is expected to return to ABC later this year.