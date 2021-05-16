Below Deck Sailing Yacht producer talks Gary King, Alli Dore, and Sydney Zaruba drama

Sydney Zaruba, Gary King, and Alli Dore have kept the craziness at an all-time high on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, executive producer Jill Goslicky has weighed in on the Gary King, Alli Dore, and Sydney Zaruba drama taking over Season 2 of the Bravo show.

Fans have watched as Sydney, and Gary’s one-night stand turned into a clingy, cringe-worthy situation. Gary admits it was a mistake but he also isn’t letting the hook-up or Sydney’s feelings deter him from pursuing Alli.

Drunk Sydney brings out all the craziness, spilling secrets such as that she had sex with Gary. The deckhand also lashed out at Ali, dissing her and the interior crew in an attempt to keep stirring the pot of drama.

Gary and Alli are no longer shying away from their feelings for each other. They have become all about the PDA too, which has made Sydney and other crew members uncomfortable.

Below Deck producer talks about Gary, Sydney, and Alli love triangle

While the story keeps viewers entertained, the drama for the three crew members was real. The twists and turns occurred daily during filming, which was pretty surprising for production.

Jill Goslicky recently opened up about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht threesome in an interview with Bravo Insider.

“It was pretty surprising every day,” Jill shared. “It was fun to watch. It was cringey to watch at times. It was heartbreaking at times. They had a major boatmance love triangle with a lot of ups and downs.”

Jill gives Alli, Sydney, and Gary props for honesty

There’s no question that Alli, Sydney, and Gary have all put their feelings on display during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Jill praised the entire cast for putting it all on the line while the cameras were rolling.

“I think what I love the most about this cast is that they engaged in this process wholeheartedly,” she expressed. “They just decided,’ I’m going to be myself. If there are things that I want, I’m going to go after it loudly.’ You can easily have a cast that gets camera shy, that has things they want to hide.”

The executive producer also singled out Gary, Sydney, and Alli, who were front and center all season long.

“And every single person, especially Sydney, Gary, and Alli, they just decided, ‘This is me. This is who I am. This is how I’m feeling. This is what I want.’ And because of that, they’re all wearing their emotions on their sleeve. I was just impressed with how they just continued to give in to that and wholeheartedly be a part of the process.”

There is only a handful of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 episodes left, but the drama is far from over.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.