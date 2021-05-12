Alli Dore reacts to Sydney Zaruba throwing shade at her on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Alli is shocked and hurt by Sydney’s words Pic credit: Bravo

Alli Dore has reacted to Sydney Zaruba throwing shade at her on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Sydney has been showing her true colors on the Bravo show, especially when she is drinking. The deckhand continues to diss Alli because of Gary King’s interest in her.

Fans know Sydney has been chasing Gary since their one-night stand at the beginning of the season. Gary, however, only has eyes for Alli. He even admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he only hooked up with Sydney because Alli wasn’t flirting with him at the time.

Now that Alli has decided to explore her feelings for Gary, the green-eyed monster has come out in Sydney. The deckhand has talked a lot of smack about Alli, who is sharing her thoughts on the drama.

Alli was shocked and hurt at Sydney’s words

While appearing alongside LaLa Kent on WWHL, Alli dished about all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She even opened up about her infamous master cabin hookup with Dani Soares.

Andy wasted no time asking Alli her thoughts on Sydney, saying she was the better catch and more attractive than Alli.

“That is just not in any way how I think, so I was quite shocked at that. I didn’t realize people think that way. It kind of hurt my feelings,” Alli responded.

As for Sydney’s not-so-subtle slip to Daisy Kelliher, Colin Macrae, and Natasha De Bourg that she had sex with Gary, Alli had thoughts about that too.

“I think she did have the intention for me to find out the information,” the stew expressed.

Sydney takes aim at the interior crew

At one point, Sydney decided to take aim at the entire interior crew. She only expressed her frustration for Alli, though.

Sydney blasted Alli, claiming no one in the interior helped out the deck team, but yet the deck crew was expected to help out the interior.

“Look, it’s interesting that Sydney never brought that issue up to Daisy, the head of my department, and she was bringing it up to me, who, I’m the junior stew. So, I mean, that speaks for itself, I guess,” Alli told Andy when he brought up the topic on Watch What Happens Live.

Fans have watched as a drunken Sydney Zaruba has dissed Alli Dore on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Sydney loves to stir the pot, and Alli has chimed in on the drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.