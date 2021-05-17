Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares opens up about going public with pregnancy and baby daddy curiosity

Dani has addressed the fan frenzy around who is the father of her baby. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Sores has opened up about going public with her pregnancy and the fan curiosity regarding the father of her baby.

It’s only been a few weeks since Dani revealed she was expecting her first child. The moment she shared her exciting news, fans began to ask about her baby daddy and are convinced it is Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux.

Dani has been hot and heavy with deckhand Jean-Luc on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. In the mid-season trailer, Dani even joked about getting pregnant, a comment that did not thrill Jean-Luc.

What did Dani say about going public with her pregnancy?

One thing Dani has talked about since sharing her pregnancy news was the support she received from her Below Deck Sailing Yacht family. From the day she learned she was pregnant, Dani has had a small village to help her if needed.

“But the vast majority is amazing people sharing their stories with me, and I appreciate that so much. And that really does make a difference. I’m happy it’s out there now,” she stated.

Thanks to photos of Dani pregnant and the rumor mill running wild, Dani had to announce her pregnancy. She has shared some details with fans, like the gender of her baby but is still trying to maintain a sense of privacy.

“Because there were pictures out there and stuff, I had to reveal that I was pregnant. And it was so public. And people have so many opinions about it,” Dani said to Bravo Insider.

Dani does not plan on revealing her due date. However, she has let fans know that she’s well into her third trimester.

What did Dani say about the fan frenzy over the father of her baby?

Just because Dani gave up her privacy to be on a reality television show doesn’t mean she understands the curiosity about her baby daddy.

“I find it really weird. ‘Cause I’m like, if somebody tells me they’re pregnant, right, somebody that I know, I wouldn’t go like, ‘Oh my god, where’s the father?’ So I find it really weird that people do that,” she expressed. “I guess people have the right to say what they want. But I do find it really strange that they feel like that’s OK to ask, you know?”

Dani Sores from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has opened up about her public pregnancy and fans asking who the father of her baby is. Side note, don’t expect her to reveal the baby daddy’s name any time soon.

Fans hope that during the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, it will either be confirmed or denied that Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is the father.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.