Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares sounds off on Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux’s STD drama

Dani didn’t hold back when dishing the latest Jan-Luc drama with Daisy, Alli and Colin. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares has sounded off on Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux’s STD drama that caused her to lose her mind.

Dani and Jean-Luc have had a whirlwind romance after she finally gave in to her physical attraction to him. Their boatmance even appeared to be developing into real feelings between the couple.

All of that changed when Jean-Luc told Dani he might have chlamydia. Now Dani is opening up about the hot topic.

Dani did not give Jean-Luc an STD

Each week Daisy Kelliher, Alli Dore, and Dani discuss the most recent episode in a video called Pita Party. The ladies were joined this week by the chief engineer, Colin MacRae, who added a male perspective to the chat.

After discussing the boat crash, the over-the-top guests, and Colin alluding to trouble among some of the crewmembers, it was time to talk about Jean-Luc’s STD drama. Alli brought up the hot topic, but Dani quickly took over the conversation.

Dani wanted to let fans know that, yes, she was dramatic about it because she is a dramatic person. The second stew also shared she was merely looking to have fun while filming the Bravo. Then Jean-Luc dropped the STD bombshell on her.

“When things start to get serious, and JL just brings that up, I am like that’s not what I want. I just want to chill, have fun, and work. You know enjoy. I don’t want to be f**king worried about STDs you know,” she expressed.

Obviously, there was a little bit of confusion or question regarding how Jean-Luc could have gotten an STD. Dani wasted no time letting her colleagues know it wasn’t her.

“I can tell you I am a hypochondriac,” Dani stated. “I get tested every f**king year for every f**king disease, and the last time I had sex before getting to that boat was in April. So, I was 100% sure it was not from me. So if he has something, it came from him. That’s all I have to say”

Daisy, Dani and Colin were confused over Jean-Luc’s actions

Daisy admitted she was a little confused about Jean-Luc’s actions. She didn’t know why he would assume whatever was going on meant he had an STD.

Dani then chimed in over Jean-Luc announcing it on television.

“I wouldn’t go on TV and be like, so I think I got an STD. I don’t want to say, ‘I got chlamydia again,'” Dani chuckled.

Colin declared that perhaps Jean-Luc was looking for attention. Alli, Daisy, Colin, and Dani agreed that kind of attention was not good at all.

Oh yes, the foursome doesn’t appear too big fans of Jean-Luc.

Dani Soares weighed in on Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux’s STD. Fans will have to tune in to the final few episodes to see if the deckhand did have chlamydia again.

The topic will most definitely be addressed at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.