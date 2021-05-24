Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion spoilers: Crew members glam up for virtual chat – see their looks

The Parsifal III traded in their polo shirts for more glamorous looks at Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion spoilers reveal the Parsifal III crew member’s looks for the virtual chat.

As the final few episodes play out onscreen, fans are starting to learn more about the Season 2 reunion. Yes, the rowdy bunch did reunite to discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew’s looks for the virtual event have been unveiled. Let’s just say they traded in those boring polo shirts for some glitz and glam. Well, at least most of them did.

The interior crew’s outflits

Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, Gary King, Natasha De Bourg, Daisy Kelliher, Dani Soares, Alli Dore, Sydney Zaruba, and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux all attended the reunion, which Andy Cohen hosted.

Thanks to Bravo Insider, fans have been given the breakdown of each crew member’s outfit for the virtual chat.

Chief stew Daisy was decked out in a stunning blue minidress. She wore her hair up and finished off her outfit with pink stilettoes. Alli was a vision in a classic white pantsuit with a super sexy twist. The third stew opted for no shirt under the jacket, letting lots of skin peek through.

Pregnant Dani proudly showed off her baby bump and her haircut. Dani wore a printed frock dress with no sleeves and a ruffle. Chef Natasha was dressed to kill in a form-fitting gown covered with silver and gold. She pulled her hair back and accessorized the look with some glitzy earrings.

The deck crew and Captain Glenn’s outfits

Sydney was dressed in a more boho-chic look. She chose a long, flowy off the shoulder peachy-colored dress and paired it with sandals.

Captain Glenn and Gary went for a dressed-up look. The captain sported a light teal button-down shirt. Gary pulled his hair back and donned a navy-blue blazer with a white button-down shirt.

Last but not least are Colin and Jean-Luc, who each went a little more casual than the rest of the group. Jean-Luc opted for a gray tee-shirt and stylish blue jacket. Colin chose a white t-shirt and a pair of light blue nautical-themed-looking pants.

All of the crew looks for the Season 2 reunion can be found here.

Last week Andy confirmed the reunion had been filmed and teased that the crew get-together was gangbusters. Andy’s news came hot on the heels of Colin spilling that despite a close bond while filming, not all of the crew members are in contact anymore.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.