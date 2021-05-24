Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin Macrae praises Captain Glenn Shephard and fans agree Glenn’s the best

Colin was in awe of how Captain Glenn handled the Parsifal III yacht crash Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chief engineer Colin Macrae praised Captain Glenn Shephard following the boat crash, and fans agree that Glenn’s the best.

There’s no question that Captain Glenn is one of the most beloved people in the Below Deck franchise. Captain Lee Rosbach will forever be the stud of the sea.

However, Captain Glenn has captured many fans’ hearts since he debuted on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Those who work for the Parsifal III captain also have nothing but great things to say about him. Colin’s the latest crew member to sing the praises of Captain Glenn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Colin praises Captain Glenn after boat crash

Fans finally saw the infamous boat crash that has been teased since the Season 2 trailer dropped. Captain Glenn took full responsibility for the collision. He even gave the deck team props for the way everyone handled the incident.

Collin used Instagram to praise Captain Glenn for the kind of captain crew members want to work with over and over again. First, though, Colin dished a little bit on the hierarchy of yachting.

“It’s an industry where hierarchy can so easily go to one’s head, and the captain on board is often feared and treated like a god in order for everyone to keep their jobs,” Colin wrote. “These types of captains demand respect rather than earn it, which we all know means absolutely nothing in the long run.”

The chief engineer went on to single out Captain Glenn, who is nothing like that at all.

“Captain Glenn @bigsailboats is not one of those captains” Colin expressed. “He has so much respect from us crew, and his management style is to give maximum freedom, but with this comes maximum responsibility. He extends this onto himself as well, and when we hit the dock on @belowdecksailing. He didn’t point the finger or pass blame on anyone until we figured out what went wrong.”

Throughout the boat crash, Colin shared that Captain Glenn handled the situation with humility and humbleness. It’s one of the many reasons Colin adores him.

Fans agree with Colin

The comments section of Colin’s post became flooded with fans and other Below Deck franchise stars singing Captain Glenn’s praises too. Hannah Ferrier and Dani Soares immediately replied, calling him the best captain.

Pic credit: @ColinMacRae-Parlay Revival/Instagram

One fan commented that the captain was “world-class,” while another called him “my favorite captain.”

Pic credit: @ColinMacRae-Parlay Revival/Instagram

Proving further that he’s the nicest guy on the planet, Captain Glenn responded to Colin’s words with nothing but admiration for the chief engineer.

Pic credit: @ColinMacRae-Parlay Revival/Instagram

The end is near for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Some of the crew member bonds are broken, but Colin Macrae and Captain Glenn Shephard remain as strong as ever.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.