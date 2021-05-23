Alli has a message for all the haters judging her looks. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Alli Dore has shut down trolls over plastic surgery remarks made about her lips.

Alli let fans know from the moment she was thrust into the spotlight because of the Bravo sailing show that she’s an open book. The third stew even came out as pansexual shortly after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premiered.

Each week Alli joins, Dani Soares and Daisy Kelliher for a candid video discussion about the most recent episode. On the Pita Party show, Alli is brutally honest with fans about her life, actions, and show.

Alli shuts down troll over plastic surgery remarks

Being on a reality television show has its ups and downs. One of the pitfalls is dealing with online trolls who judge a person’s every move.

Alli has recently come under from haters accusing her of having lip injections. The Bravo personality finally had enough and used Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

“PSA My lips are real so everyone can stop having opinions on it now. Mystery solved. Sorry if my face offends you. By the way since when are we judging people on the way they look again?? I must’ve missed the memo,” Alli expressed.

Yes, the Australian isn’t here for people judging her physical appearance or making false assumptions about her.

Alli’s an expert at dealing with haters

Addressing whether or not she had lip injections isn’t the first time that Alli has had to deal with online hate. She and Dani Soares revealed on Pita Party that they endured a slew of backlash after their hookup aired on the Bravo show.

Also, Alli has become part of one of the craziest and ridiculous love triangles in the Below Deck franchise. The drama between Gary King, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli has been one pivotal story all season long. It’s even started to feel a little played out for viewers.

Daisy and Alli both recently dished about what it was like to deal with trolls. Alli admitted that any kind of hate against any of the crew members what not something any of them supported. As for Daisy, she shared that the amount of backlash and trolls was not something she was prepared for when joining the show.

Only a handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. However, even when the season ends, the haters won’t go away for the cast members.

Alli Dore plans to continue to promote positivity in the hopes of quieting the voices of the haters. It’s one reason she set the record straight on her lips.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.