Below Deck: Are Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Lee Rosbach, and Captain Sandy Yawn friends?

The three captains came together for the first time to dish all things Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard, Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach, and Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn recently gathered for their first-ever interview together.

The chat was held virtually since the three captains live all over the world. Captain Lee is in Florida, Captain Sandy is in Colorado, and Captain Glenn is in Spain.

They happily chatted about all things about the three installments of the hit Bravo franchise, including just how well they know each other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Are Captain Glenn, Captain Lee, and Captain Sandy friends?

Fans have often wondered just how close Captain Sandy, Captain Lee, and Captain Glenn are in real life. Many crew members from Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht remain friends off-camera.

Even those who never appeared on the Bravo franchise together have become the best of friends because the Below Deck family is small and tight-knit. Not everyone gets along, of course, which is why fans have often asked about the relationship with the three captains.

In the virtual chat, Captain Glenn, Captain Sandy, and Captain Lee all commented on their relationship.

“I did a couple Instagram Lives with Sandy, and she held my hand through those, which was really helpful, and I really appreciate that,” Captain Glenn shared. “And when I first got involved, I reached out to Captain Lee, and we kind of emailed back and forth. But that’s it. We’ve never met in person yet.”

Below Deck Med Season 6 and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 filmed around the same time last summer in Croatia. Captain Sandy talked about hoping to meet Captain Glenn at that time.

“Yeah, when I was in Croatia, I saw the boat, but because of quarantine, I couldn’t meet Captain Glenn. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just want to meet him,'” Captain Sandy expressed. “You’ve been in the sailing world for a long time and the charter world, which is really cool. I love your vibe. You’re so chill.”

Captain Sandy and Captain Lee go way back

It turns out that Captain Sandy and Captain Lee go way back, long before either of them was on their hit Bravo shows.

“And Captain Lee I’ve known for many, many years because we were docked at the same marina at Hall of Fame Marina 20 years ago,” Captain Sandy stated.

Yes, Captain Lee even remembers that time many years ago and shared his insight into it.

“Sandy was on like 67, 70-footers. And at that point in time, that was still a pretty big boat,” the Below Deck captain said.

There is no question that Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Lee Rosbach, and Captain Glenn Shephard have very different styles of helming a yacht. However, they have mad respect for each other and have built a camaraderie because of the show.

If fans are lucky, maybe all three captains will finally meet in person and come together for BravoCon 2021.

Who is your favorite captain?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c