Below Deck Med: Malia White addresses rumors she fired Alex Radcliffe and Rob Westergaard


Malia White dishes rumors she fired Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard from Below Deck Mediterranean.
Malia opens up about allegations Rob and Alex didn't return to Below Deck Med because of her

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White has addressed rumors that she fired Alex Radcliffe and Rob Westergaard from the Bravo show.

The trailer for Below Deck Med Season 6 dropped last week. Malia is back as bosun with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm and an entirely new crew.

Fans certainly had mixed feelings about the cast reveal, including dragging Captain Sandy and Malia. However, others were upset some fan favorites like Alex, or Christine Bugsy Drake didn’t return for another season.

In the mix of all the reactions, a joke turned into more outrage and anger.

Alex and Rob claim Malia fired them

The Instagram account @belowdeckbravo wasted no time posting the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 trailer. Once the footage was up, the comments section was flooded with fan reactions.

Alex was one of the first to share his thoughts on the new season. The deckhand tagged Malia, saying, “I can’t believe you fired me that’s f****d.”

Rob soon followed, replying to Alex’s comment, “hahahaha me too bro!!”

Alex comments on Malia firing him.
Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram
Rob comments on Malia firing Alex.
Pic credit: Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Well, the fans didn’t take too kindly to the remarks, especially since Alex is so beloved. Soon the outrage over Malia’s alleged actions was front and center, with several fans attacking the bosun.

Fans hate Malia comment
Pic credit: Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Did Malia fire Rob and Alex from Below Deck Med?

After enduring a slew of backlash over Rob and Alex’s comments, Malia used her Instagram stories to set the record straight.

No, she did not fire either of the deckhands because Malia had no control over who returned to the Bravo show. Malia called the guys jokesters and tagged them both.

Malia reacts to firing Alex and rob.
Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Alex, for his part, reiterated it was a joke on the same @belowdeckbravo Instagram post that got the rumor mill buzzing.

Alex response to firing rumors
Pic credit: Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Fans flooded Alex’s joke admission with remarks of admitting to believing him 100% to those calling him a pot-stirrer.

Alex joke
Pic credit: Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram
Alex pot sitrrer
Pic credit: Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Anyone who follows Alex on social media knows he has remained close with a few of his Below Deck Med crew members, including Malia and Rob. Alex also spends lots of time with Jessica More and Pete Hunziker. Plus, he often talks about his friendship with Bugsy or, rather, his crush on her.

Malia White did not fire Rob Westergaard and Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Mediterranean. Despite what fans may think, the bosun does not have any control over the hit Bravo show.

There’s no question Alex and Rob will be missed on the new season of the hit-yachting show. But perhaps Alex or Rob or both will give fans a post-show recap or discussion, kind of like what Alli Dore, Dani Soares, and Daisy Kelliher do with Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c.

