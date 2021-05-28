Fans drag Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White after Below Deck Med Season 6 return news

Social media is outraged over the news Captain Sandy and Malia are back on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans are dragging Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White after Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 news revealed they are back.

Bravo finally released details about Below Deck Med Season 6 including, cast members, premiere date, and a first-look trailer. The news also spilled Malia, and Captain Sandy returned, confirming rumors that have been swirling since last summer.

Captain Sandy and Malia endured a lot of online hate for their behavior during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. Viewers became so outraged at them that some threatened to stop watching if Bravo brought them back for another season.

Now that it has been confirmed the captain and bosun are back, social media has been buzzing about the news.

Fans drag Captain Sandy and Malia

The Instagram account @belowdeckbravo shared a post of the Season 6 trailer in all of its glory. It didn’t take long for the comments section to become flooded with remarks.

Most of the comments had to do with Malia and Captain Sandy. There’s no question that many fans are not thrilled with the news those two are back again.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

While some simply expressed their frustration with a yuck remark or thumbs down, one user mentioned the pandemic and suffering.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Another group of comments mentioned Captain Sandy and Malia’s bad behavior.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Although fans weren’t thrilled with the news of the bosun and captain returning, some were conflicted about whether or not to watch Below Deck Med Season 6.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Twitter disses Bravo for Captain Sandy and Malia’s return

Instagram wasn’t the only social media platform buzzing with responses to the Season 6 news. Twitter users wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the trailer.

Several of the responses were GIFs responding to Bravo for bringing back Malia and Captain Sandy.

I canNOT believe @BravoTV had the AUDACITY to put Captain Sandy AND Malia back on #BelowDeckMed!!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/3dGlYcxNcm — Morgan S. Stevens (@MorganStevens_) May 27, 2021

Oh yes, fans blasted the network for continuing to give the mean girls a platform.

They told me it was brand new crew so I got excited just for that to be immediately squashed & annoyed by Sandy & Malia. The two we didn’t need! Wtf Bravo! 😤 #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck https://t.co/uZYHRSDNY6 — Mr. Vice President; I am speaking 🗣 (@_equality4all) May 28, 2021

Bravo clearly didn’t listen to viewers, and there is probably a very good reason for it. The truth is that even though fans dislike Captain Sandy and Malia, the ratings are still gold for the network.

All of the Season 5 drama broke records for Bravo. So, it makes sense producers would want to bring back crew members that keep people talking about the show.

Whether you love them or hate them, Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn are back for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Malia’s single this season too, which means fans will see the bosun party more, drink more, and possibly have another boatmance.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.