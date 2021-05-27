Below Deck Med Season 6 details: Premiere date, cast, and first look trailer

Caption Sandy and Malia are back for the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean Pic credit: Bravo

It is finally here! The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premiere date, cast, and first-look trailer have been dropped by Bravo.

After a dramatic Season 5 that featured the firing of Hannah Ferrier, fans have been anxiously waiting for news about Season 6. Most notably, fans wanted to know if Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White were returning for another season.

Well, that question and more have been answered thanks to Bravo spilling the beans on the new Below Deck Med season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck Med Season 6 cast

Yes, both Captain Sandy and Malia have returned for another stint on the hit Bravo show. Fans will no doubt have opinions on that casting.

The captain and bosun are joined by an entirely new crew that looks like they will put the shenanigans of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 cast to shame. It’s a diverse group looking to work hard and play hard.

Replacing Hannah is Katie Flood, who has six years of experience in the yachting world. Katie wastes no time letting fans know she is the chief stew now. Lexi Wilson, a former Miss Bahamas, and North Wales laid-back beauty Courtney Veale round out the interior crew.

Mathew Shea is an experienced chef who’s used to dealing with the one-percenters of the world. The question is can he deal with Captain Sandy’s high expectations?

David Pascoe brings a lot of experience to Malia’s deck crew. Lloyd Spence is less experienced and struggles with the pressure of yachting. Last but not least is Mzi “Zee” Demper, who is looking to follow in his brother’s footsteps as a deckhand.

Below Deck Med Season 6 premiere date and first-look trailer

The wait for the return of Below Deck Mediterranean is almost over. Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c. Yes, it’s only a little over four weeks away.

In the first-look trailer, fans can easily see this will be another crazy wild ride.

There are many drunk shenanigans filled with laughter and falling. However, the crew also clashes, holds grudges, and one member even threatens to quit.

Plus, Captain Sandy and Malia butt heads in a screaming match that will make fans smile.

The Lady Michelle crew’s issues are intense, from roommate drama to hookups, to blowup fights, and it all leads to crew friction. A health scare, severe storms, injuries, and of course, demanding charter guests also take a toll on the yachties.

Bravo certainly worked hard to create a season that could top Below Deck Med Season 5. Based on the trailer, it appears the network might have been successful.

Only time will tell.

What do you think of the trailer?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.