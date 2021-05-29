Below Deck Med Season 6: Meet the new and diverse cast of the Bravo show

Lexi, Katie and Zee are part of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crew Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 cast features a new and diverse group of crew members.

Bravo dropped the trailer for the upcoming season this week, giving fans a glimpse of a whole new crew joining Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White for their next adventure. The group boards the luxury superyacht, Lady Michelle, to work hard and play even harder.

Lack of diversity in the Below Deck franchise was one hot topic recently. Captain Sandy and Below Deck Season 7 stew Simone Mashile have each discussed the subject.

The newest Below Deck Med cast members have fans talking but in a good way, thanks to its diversity. Let’s meet the new crop of yachties taking over the hit Bravo show.

The interior crew

Katie Flood is the new chief stew. The New Zealand native joined the yachting industry six years ago to satisfy her passion for travel and adventure. Katie has an eye for detail, unparalleled work ethic and strives to keep her interior team on equal ground.

Lexi Wilson is one of Kate’s stews. The former Miss Bahamas was introduced to yachting thanks to a captain who told her she would make a good stew. Lexi knows guest service is the number one priority for a stew, but crew frustration can sometimes cloud her judgment.

Courtney Veale is the last stew rounding out the interior team. The North Wales beauty has had a slew of jobs, including a nanny and performer at Disneyland Paris, but she finally found her fit in yachting. Courtney has worked as a stew and deckhand but wants to move up with the interior while having fun too.

Mathew Shea is the latest chef on Below Deck Med. The Rhode Island native went on tour with Greenpeace prompting him to combine his love of cooking and traveling. Matthew has high expectations and standards in the kitchen, thanks to working with celebrity clients like Hugh Jackman.

The deck crew

Mzi “Zee” Dempers is a deckhand with little experience. The South African native is following in his brothers’ footsteps. One is a captain the other is a chief officer. Zee’s lovable spirit and laughter make him the life of the party. However, without experience, his likability may not be enough to keep him on Lady Michelle.

David Pascoe is also a deckhand and he’s filled with experience. The UK native is an avid surfer. He spent time working as a lifeguard and taking care of people with brain injuries before opting for a career in yachting. David’s work ethic and skills will be a great addition to the deck crew.

Lloyd Spencer is the final deckhand on the team. The England native is a former adrenaline junkie turned tour guide. He got into yachting after a skipper suggested it. Lloyd has years of superyacht experience on the deck and as an engineer. Plus, he is described as a lovable guy.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.