Below Deck Med: Jessica More responds to Ciara Duggan assault allegations

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More has responded to Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan’s assault allegations.

Ciara and Jess became fast friends after working together on a yacht this past winter, alongside Below Deck Med’s Alex Radcliffe. However, a couple of weeks ago, Ciara shocked fans by taking to Twitter to accuse Jess of attacking her sister.

Jess has now responded to those allegations and is fighting back against Ciara’s claims.

What did Jess say about Ciara’s assault allegations?

Social media was abuzz after Ciara’s claims. Twitter users continued to ask Jess for her side of the story.

Finally, Jess decided to respond and began unleashing her fury on Ciara for making the accusations against her, with the Below Deck Med beauty blasting Ciara for allegedly undermining people who are assaulted.

Then Jess accused Ciara of lying about the alleged incident. She also had some witty words for all the nasty comments left on her social media since Ciara’s tweet.

Jess reiterated her innocence in an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, insisting she didn’t lay a hand on anyone.

Along with defending herself, Jess took to Twitter to slam Ciara for attacking her mental health. Jess has been open about struggling with anxiety.

Jess calls out Ciara

There’s even more drama brewing between the Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars. After defending herself, Jess used Twitter to call out Ciara for apparently hanging out with her man when Jess was out of town.

“We stopped being friends and then you go and party W/ my guy while I’m out of the country getting high and drunk with him till 4am at his house. Ya sorry I find betray in that. While telling another mutual friend to not tell me. But sure I’m psycho for calling y’all out,” Jess tweeted.

It definitely seems whatever went down between Ciara and Jess has not blown over.

Jess, though isn’t letting the drama get her down. She recently spent time in Costa Rica with Alex on a much-needed vacation. They are not dating, just good friends.

It seems all Jess wants now is good, honest, and loyal people in her life. She recently reminded her Twitter followers how rare those people are and that they should be cherished.

The friendship drama between Jessica More and Ciara Duggan sounds like something straight out of the Below Deck shows.

Below Deck Med Season 6 trailer just dropped, and it certainly had lots of friendship/crew member drama.

Are you Team Jess or Team Ciara?

