Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ciara Duggan makes shocking accusation about Below Deck Med’s Jessica More

Ciara has made it clear she is no longer friends with Jess after her recent actions. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s a new Below Deck feud brewing. Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan has made shocking accusations about Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More.

Fans who follow Jess and Ciara on social media know they became friends after appearing on Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, respectively. Ciara has been in Florida for quite some time, even before she split from her fiancé Paget Berry.

Jess and Ciara worked together on a yacht alongside Below Deck Mediterranean fan-favorite Alex Radcliffe over the holidays. They all shared photos of their time on social media.

In February, Ciara and Jess met up with Below Deck Season 8 alum Elizabeth Frankini for a girl’s night out. All signs pointed to Jess and Ciara being the best of friends. However, that’s not the case anymore.

What did Ciara Duggan accuse Jessica More of doing?

On Friday, Ciara stunned Below Deck fans by accusing Jess of assaulting her sister. Yes, a harsh and shocking allegation that caused a new feud.

“It’s disappointing when you think someone is your friend, and then it takes a drastic turn because of their own psychotic insecurities. #sorrynotsorryjess,” Ciara tweeted.

The message immediately caught fans’ eyes and sparked a slew of questions. One fan asked about the falling out then expressed hopes the two friends could work out their issue.

Ciara made it crystal clear making amends was never going to happen because of an incident with her sister.

Madison Stalker weighs in on Ciara’s tweet

Another member of the Below Deck family soon inserted herself into the drama. Ciara’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht pal Madison Stalker responded to Ciara’s tweet.

Madison simply shared the message and wrote: “Same same but different” leaving fans confused and wondering what she knew about the situation. She didn’t offer up any details, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out Madison is not a fan of Jess.

As for Jess, she has yet to respond to Ciara or Madison. Jess is currently exploring Costa Rica with Alex. They have shared several Instagram Stories of the trip.

Before Costa Rica, Jess got candid in an Instagram post regarding her mental health struggles. She broke down, discussing her battle with depression.

Alex recently opened up about his struggle with anxiety. Perhaps they are leaning on each other during a challenging time for both of them.

Ciara Duggan from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has accused Below Deck Mediterranean star Jess More of assaulting her sister.

Stay tuned Below Deck fans. There is most certainly going to be more to this story.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.