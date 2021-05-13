Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares reveals sex of her baby and other pregnancy details

Dani is telling all about her pregnancy including if she is having a boy or girl. Pic credit: @DaniSoares/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares has revealed the sex of her baby and other pregnancy details as her due date nears.

Last month Dani confirmed she was expecting her first child. At the time, Dani didn’t share much other than her excitement over becoming a mom.

There is, of course, speculation that Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is the father of Dani’s baby. The two are embroiled in a botamance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Neither Dani nor Jean-Luc have commented to the rumors he’s the baby daddy.

Is Dani Sores from Below Deck Sailing Yacht having a boy or girl?

Dani may be keeping the father’s identity a secret, but she has happily revealed the sex of her baby.

The second stew used Instagram to share the news she is having a little girl. Although all Dani really wanted was a healthy baby, she was elated to learn she would have a daughter.

“I’ve always been a girlie girl, even when I used to spend hours every day playing RPG. When I found out I was pregnant, all I really wanted was a healthy baby and didn’t really care about anything else. But now, I’m looking forward to having my little girl and developing that mother and daughter relationship,” Dani captioned a photo of her smiling and showing off a new haircut.

Dani shares some pregnancy details

The Bravo personality has become an expert at keeping secrets. Dani was in her third trimester before she even announced her pregnancy.

However, she’s starting to share a few more details about her journey. In an interview with Bravo Insider, Dani admitted she has felt really good and can’t complain too much about pregnancy.

Dani hoped to keep her pregnancy under wraps, but since it didn’t work out that way, she’s determined to keep her due date private.

“Because there were pictures out there and stuff, I had to reveal that I was pregnant. And it was so public. And people have so many opinions about it. So, I just want to try and keep a little bit private,” she stated.

Like any first-time mother, the closer her due date becomes, the more scared Dani becomes.

“I think just now I’m starting to realize that, yeah, there’s actually gonna be a baby. And I’m actually gonna be responsible for its life,” Dani expressed. “I’m like, whoa, OK. So very scary, but very excited as well.”

When announcing her pregnancy, Dani Soares said in her Instagram post, “It’s just you and I little baby.” The captain alluded to Dani raising the baby on her own. She is far from alone, though.

Dani has the support of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht family and other Bravo personalities like Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier. The two live near each other in Australia, so fans could see the two of them having playdates with their little ones.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.