Captain Glenn Shephard hints at unusual twist to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 ending

Captain Glenn is preparing fans for a strange end to Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard has hinted at an unusual twist to the end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

There are only a couple of episodes left in the season with plenty of drama still to unfold. The last charter features the crew members from the luxury yacht, which is the vessel used in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

Yes, these are the charter guests Daisy Kelliher references in the mid-season trailer, saying it’s like serving her peers. It will be one crazy, out-of-control ending to the season, but Captain Glenn has teased there’s something else in store for fans.

What did Captain Glenn say about Below Deck Sailing Yacht twist?

Captain Glenn appeared with Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach and Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn for a Bravo Captain’s chat. The video featured them discussing all sorts of topics, including the final couple of Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes.

“I mean, it’s got a very interesting ending. I can’t go into too much detail. It’s a bit unusual, but I think it ends on a real high note,” the Captain shared.

Despite all the signs, the twist could be drama-filled. Captain Glenn revealed it’s a good twist, not a bad one.

“It’s positive. It’s not negative, but it’s unusual. It’s a bit strange, but it’s good. Well, you know, it was a great way to cap off a very, very exciting and fun season,” he teased.

What is Captain Glenn teasing?

The captain did say he couldn’t give away details, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on the subject. For example, could the twist have something to do with Dani Soares’ pregnancy?

Dani welcomed a daughter two weeks ago. The math on her pregnancy has fans convinced Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is the father of Dani’s child. So maybe fans will finally learn they are right.

There’s always the possibility Captain Glenn is referencing a twist in Gary King, Alli Dore, and Sydney Zaruba’s love triangle. The way Gary keeps going back and forth between the two ladies has been a pivotal storyline this season.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out the unusual Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 ending Captain Glenn Shephard has teased. The finale airs on Monday, June 14, with the reunion show the following week on Monday, June 21.

It’s been quite an exciting, drama-filled, and intriguing season of the hit Bravo show, that’s for sure!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.