Captain Sandy Yawn calls Below Deck Med Season 6 ‘a completely different season’

Captain Sandy promises fans the new season features a great crew and a new dynamic from past seasons Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Sandy Yawn calls Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 a completely different season for the Bravo show.

There’s no question Below Deck Med Season 5 was one for the books. It caused a slew of outrage, anger, and lots of backlash for Captain Sandy and Malia White.

Both the captain and bosun are back for Season 6 of the hit yachting show. However, Captain Sandy has promised an entirely different season. Based on the trailer, it appears the captain is right.

The Season 6 crew is not only more diverse than last season, but their shenanigans are far more out of control, which means the drama’s even more heightened.

Captain Sandy calls Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 ‘completely different’

During the Bravo Below Deck captains YouTube special featuring Captain Sandy, Captain Lee Rosbach, and Captain Glenn Shephard, the subject of Below Deck Med Season 6 was discussed.

Captain Sandy didn’t reveal too much but teased what viewers should expect from the new season.

“A completely different season,” she expressed. “I think the viewers will really like what we have—a great crew, a diverse crew, and I’m really excited to be a part of it. So, for me, it was such a wonderful experience. It was actually amazing.”

Malia and Captain Sandy are featured in an explosive fight in the first look trailer. The drama between the two will certainly be a different dynamic than they had during Season 5. Watching the two ladies fight will give fans yet another exciting reason to tune into the show.

One thing that hasn’t changed is Captain Sandy imparting her words of wisdom on the crew. In the trailer, she’s seen praising the crew, talking about it being game on for them all the time.

Below Deck Med Season 5 still on fans minds

It’s been months since fans said goodbye to Captain Sandy and her Season 5 crew. The season, though, is still on fans’ minds because it was one wild roller coaster of a ride.

The season featured three crew members who left, one on her own accord, and two who were fired. That doesn’t even include Bravo firing Peter Hunziker for a racist post two weeks after the season premiered. Pete was edited out of the back half of the season.

All the drama, backstabbing, boatmances, mean-girl antics, and explosive fights are still fresh in viewers’ minds. Even though Below Deck Season 8 and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 have aired, giving new perspectives to the franchise, viewers can’t stop talking about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

Fans dragged Malia and Captain Sandy after their return was announced. However, Captain Sandy Yawn has shared Season 6 will be different and in a good way.

Let’s hope the captain’s right!

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.