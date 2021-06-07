Below Deck Med Season 6 premiere drops on Peacock one week before Bravo launch, fans react to news

The wait for Season 6 of Below Deck Med just got a little shorter. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premiere will drop on Peacock one week for its Bravo launch.

It seems like an eternity since Below Deck Med was onscreen. In May, Bravo revealed the first-look teaser for the upcoming season, including a brand-new cast except for a few crew members.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White are back, with a diverse crew that knows how to work hard and play hard. The captain teased last week that fans can expect a completely different season of the Bravo show than Season 5.

There’s no question Season 5 left fans full of opinions, especially about the bosun and captain. However, as the new season approaches, most viewers are ready to give Season 6 and the new crew a chance.

Below Deck Med Season 6 premiere to drop a Peacock first

Fans who have Peacock can check out the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premiere on Monday, June 21, one week before the show launches on Bravo.

Bravo and Peacock broke the news today with an Instagram announcement that included a montage of footage set to the Baby Got Back song.

“Congrats, Primary! Your charter is getting a head start #BelowDeckMed returns to @bravotv on 6/28, and you can watch every episode one week early exclusively on @PeacockTV! Head to the link in bio for more!” read the caption on @belowdeckbravo Instagram account.

Those who don’t have Peacock but want early access to the Season 6 premiere will have to drop $4.99 for the streaming service. Along with the new season premiere, fans who have Peacock will have access to the first five seasons of Below Deck Med.

Seasons 1-4 are on the streaming service now, and Season 5 drops on Monday, June 14.

Fans react to Season 6 dropping early on Peacock

The Instagram post was filled with fan opinions. Some fans are still expressing their dislike that Malia and Captain Sandy are back.

However, a majority of users shared their excitement over Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premiere dropping early on Peacock.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 stew Georgia Grobler shared her thoughts on the video, while Below Deck Med Season 4 alum Anastasia Surmava was in awe of the news.

Fans shared their excitement over the good news with short and sweet responses in the comments sections. Emojis were used quite a bit too.

Peacock will drop the Season 6 premiere of Below Deck Med one week before the season debuts on Bravo in less than two weeks. The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that the Below Deck spin-off, Below Deck Down Under, will air on Peacock too.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.