Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares shares first photo of daughter, thanks fans for support

Dani gushes over her daughter and motherhood. Picc redit; Bravo and @DaniSoares/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares has shared the first photo of her daughter and thanked fans for all their support.

Days after sharing the exciting news she was officially a mom, Dani is slowly letting fans into her new life. The second stew even revealed a critical detail regarding her baby girl’s birth.

Yes, despite working to keep several vital pieces of information regarding her pregnancy and daughter private, Dani has started to become slightly more open.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares shares the first photo of her daughter

On Thursday morning, Dani kicked off the day with an Instagram post sharing her first photo of her daughter. Baby Soares looked adorable as she screamed her head off.

The new mom gushed over her baby girl and even revealed her daughter was one week old.

“Let me introduce you to baby Soares. This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us,” Dani captioned the photo of her daughter.

In her baby announcement, Dani did not share her daughter’s birth date. Dani only said the little one was finally here, so sharing the baby is a week old lets fans know more about when the baby was born.

Daisy Kelliher and Sydney Zaruba were among the first to comment on the post, sharing their excitement over the precious little girl.

Dani thanks fans for their support

Along with revealing the first picture of her daughter, Dani also updated fans on her first few days of motherhood. The new mom also took the time to thank fans for all the love and support she’s received.

“Hey guys! Just wanna quickly]pop in and say how thankful I am for all your support! I wish I could reply [to] each and every one of you, but I literally haven’t brushed my hair in days. Just know that I feel all the love, and baby and I are learning how to do this. Lots of love,” Dani said via an Instagram Story.

While the Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty has started to open up about her baby girl, Dani’s still keeping a lot of details private. For example, Dani hasn’t revealed her daughter’s name or the name of her child’s father.

Fans are convinced Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is Dani’s baby daddy. After all, the timing of their boatmance and birth of her daughter certainly could make him the father.

Perhaps Jean-Luc or Dani will spill the beans at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Andy Cohen will definitely ask the question.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.