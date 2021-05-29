Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares welcomes first-child ‘she’s perfect’

Dan is a new mom and she couldn’t be happier. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares is a mom. Dani has welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

Last month Dani revealed she was pregnant, sending Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans into a frenzy. After all, Dani’s boatmance with Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux was just heating up when Dani broke the news.

The new mom has kept the father’s identity a secret.

Dani recently opened up about the public interest in her pregnancy, baby daddy, and her desire to keep some details private. Her due date was one piece of the puzzle Dani kept to herself, but fans knew she was well into her third trimester.

Baby girl Soares

On Saturday, Dani revealed she’s a mama after giving birth to her daughter. Dani gushed over the baby girl in an Instagram post that has left fans wanting to know more.

“She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support Will post more once mummy had some rest,” Dani captioned a photo of her holding her baby girl’s hand.

The good news is that Dani indicated she will share more information later. However, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are going to have to wait a little while.

Although Dani didn’t spill any details about the baby girl, based on Dani’s social media posts, the little one was born in the last couple of days. Dani was actively posting all week, even revealing in her last post on Thursday that she was still pregnant.

Perhaps when Dani, Daisy Kelliher, and Alli Dore do their Instagram Pita Party chat next week, Dani will spill the tea about her little one. That is assuming the three ladies didn’t already film the video.

The Below Deck family congratulates Dani

It didn’t take long for Dani’s baby announcement post to become flooded with joy, happiness, excitement, and congratulations to the new mom.

Dani’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht colleagues Captain Glenn Shephard and Alli, were among the first to comment on the Instagram post.

Ciara Duggan, Sydney Zaruba, Izzy Wouters, and Adrienne Gang also had nothing but sweet words for Dani and her baby girl.

Even though she just gave birth, Dani will not miss the highly anticipated Season 2 reunion. The virtual chat was filmed a couple of weeks ago, so don’t expect Dani to dish about motherhood.

Congrats to Dani on her precious little angel!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.