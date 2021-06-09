Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares reveals daughter’s name, talks life as new mom

Dani has shared more details about her baby girl and life as a single mom. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares has revealed her daughter’s name and talked about her life as a new mom.

Dani’s pregnancy and baby continue to be one hot topic even as Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2 comes to an end. Andy Cohen has even teased Dani’s baby daddy, which fans are sure is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, will be revealed at the reunion show.

It’s been two weeks since Dani welcomed her baby girl. The new mom has kept fans updated on motherhood via social media, where she shared the first photo of her little one.

What did Dani Soares name her daughter?

After a week hiatus on her Instagram video chat Pita Party with Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore, Dani returned to spill some big news.

Daisy immediately wanted to know where baby Soares was while Dani was filming the Instagram video.

“Breast-feeding right now,” Dani exclaimed. “It’s one way I know she’ll be quiet and a little nap after, so it’s perfect.”

Alli joked it was a little bit risky to do a live recording with a baby. However, Dani shared that her little one gets milk drunk after feeding and immediately falls asleep.

As Dani was sharing that friends have come over to see her new baby, she revealed her daughter’s name is Lily. The new mom chose to announce the name on Pita Party because it’s her, Alli, and Daisy’s platform.

Dani shares an update on life as a single mom

Like so many fans, Alli wanted to know how Dani was coping as a single mom.

“It’s okay. It’s a lot. I don’t recommend being a single mom. And let me make it clear to everybody, I did not plan this. I did not plan to move to a f**king new country and having a baby by myself. It is really hard,” Dani expressed. “But it’s getting better. I’m learning. Managing to feed her properly was my biggest worry in the beginning, and she is managing to do it alright.”

The first-time mom admitted she has only left the house once since baby Lily was born. Thankfully Dani’s roommate helps her with groceries, and friends have come over to visit.

Alli, who also lives in Australia, plans to visit Dani and Lily since she finally got vaccinated. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier is supposed to drop by Dani this week too.

Dani Soares from Below Deck Sailing Yacht named her daughter Lily. The precious baby girl was quiet throughout the entire filming of Pita Party.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.