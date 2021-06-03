Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier praise Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chief stew Daisy Kelliher

Daisy has earned the ultimate high praise from Hannah and Kate, which is quite an accomplishment Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier have praised Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chief stew Daisy Kelliher.

Yes, the Below Deck alum and the Below Deck Mediterranean alum finally agree on something. Hannah and Kate have been feuding for years, but that doesn’t mean they don’t share the same opinions regarding the Bravo franchise.

Daisy has quickly become a fan favorite on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. She’s the breath of fresh air viewers needed after Season 1 chief stew Jenna MacGillivray spent her time focused on her boatmance with Adam Glick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Throughout the season, Daisy has been dubbed the new Kate or Hannah several times by viewers. Now Hannah and Kate weigh in on the topic.

What did Kate say about Daisy?

Kate’s a hard chief stew to please, yet Daisy has earned the highest praise ever from the Below Deck beauty.

“She’s the best chief stew I’ve seen on the series, and I really respect everything about the way that she’s doing it. She’s funny. She’s great at her job. I’m really impressed with her,” Kate said in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

Daisy has earned Kate’s respect, and that isn’t easy to do, just ask Kate’s replacement Francesca Rubi. The Below Deck Season 8 chief stew didn’t get a slew of support from Kate, who sided with Elizabeth Frankini in her feud with Francesca.

What did Hannah say about Daisy?

Hanna recently joined Daisy and Alli Dore for their weekly Instagram video chat about Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Dani Soares is usually in the mix, too, but she’s taking some time off since she just had a baby.

Thankfully the former Below Deck Med chief stew was happy to fill in for Dani because she is a mom too and because Hannah is a fan of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Daisy as chief stew was discussed with Hannah sharing her thoughts on the subject.

“As a chief stew on Below Deck, you need to have a balance between being good at your job. And then still be able to have fun and have that cheeky sense of humor,” Hannah expressed. “Because there is another component. You don’t really talk about it when you’re filming. There is another component of the job, which is that there are cameras there. To be entertaining to watch while being good at your job is a really hard seesaw. So I think you’re doing amazing.”

Daisy Kelliher considers being praised as a chief stew by Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain the ultimate compliment. After all, Daisy’s a fan of both women and their work on the Bravo shows.

Here’s hoping Daisy becomes the new face of Below Deck Sailing Yacht along with Captain Glenn Shephard. Kate and Hannah certainly think Daisy is deserving of the title.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.