Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Are Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux still together?

The boatmance between Jean-Luc and Dani heated up and lead fans to wonder if their romance is the real deal. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are asking if Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux still together after their boatmance heated up on the show.

As the season winds down, some fans think Jean-Luc and Dani are still in a relationship but are keeping it quiet until the season finishes airing on Bravo. They did express their love for each other and have sex on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The timeline of their recent tryst has fans even more convinced Jean-Luc is the father of Dani’s baby. No, she hasn’t revealed the father’s identity. Andy Cohen has teased the baby daddy reveal happens at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion show.

So, why do fans think Jean-Luc and Dani are still together? Let’s take a look.

Dani’s been spotted with rings on her wedding finger

Daisy Kelliher, Alli Dore, and Dani do an Instagram Live, Pita Party, to discuss the show each week. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Dani wearing what looks like an engagement ring and wedding band at Pita Party.

The Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared a couple of screengrabs of Dani wearing the rings. There’s no question the rings appear to be wedding-related.

However, the comments section is filled with responses shutting down wedding speculation. One fan shared Alli explained Dani usually wears the rings on her right hand, but it’s too swollen right now due to her pregnancy.

Another user said Dani already answered the question in a Facebook group.

Fans think Jean-Luc and Dani are keeping the relationship a secret for show

Twitter exploded after Jean-Luc and Dani had such a romantic evening on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They hooked up and even exchanged I love you’s.

Former Below Deck star Adrienne Gang kicked off a theory that Jean-Luc and Dani are still together. However, due to show drama and COVID-19, perhaps they have to keep things quiet.

Crazy #belowdecksailing Theory:

Dani & JL are still together and they have to keep it tight lipped bc of show drama and reunion ratings. He couldn’t be at the birth bc of work/Covid. But is it so crazy to think that adorable couple could make it?!? pic.twitter.com/wPRjoDu916 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) June 8, 2021

It’s not unusual for cast members to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement so that spoilers for the show aren’t leaked. So perhaps Dani keeping her pregnancy quiet and not revealing her baby daddy might have to with the NDA she signed.

Neither Jean-Luc nor Dani follow each other on social media. Again that could be to throw fans off track.

Dani has insisted time and time again that she’s raising Lily on her own. She openly spoke about the struggles of being a single mom in the recent Pita Party episode.

If Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares kept their romance a secret until Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 ends, it would be the best-kept reality TV secret ever.

Hopefully, all will be revealed at the reunion show, and fans will finally know their relationship status.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.