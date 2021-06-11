Alli Dore dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion ‘I didn’t enjoy it’

Alli reveals the reunion was an emotional drama-filled time for her. Pic credit: Bravo

Alli Dore has dished the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion admitting she didn’t enjoy it at all.

In less than two weeks, fans will watch the Parsifal III crew come together for a virtual chat. Details are, of course, being kept under wraps until the reunion, which airs on Monday, June 21 at 9/8c on Bravo.

However, a few nuggets about the event have been spilled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andy Cohen teased Dani Soares’ baby daddy will be revealed, while chief stew Daisy Kelliher revealed she was really tipsy for the reunion. Captain Glenn Shephard promised drama and friction at the event.

Now Alli has shared her feelings about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, letting fans know it was from the time of her life.

What did Alli Dore say about Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion?

There’s no question the virtual chat will have plenty of drama for fans to enjoy. After all, Season 2 has been filled with fights, drunken make-out sessions, and a love triangle featuring Alli.

It turns out the Gary King, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli love triangle came to a head after the season ended. The fallout of all three of their actions occurred during the reunion.

In an interview with E! News, Alli shared her true feelings about coming together with her Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members.

“OK, put it this way, after we finished filming the reunion, I was so emotionally jarred,” she spilled. “I think I cried for like an hour after. It was the overwhelm of the whole season. That was my first time seeing Sydney as well, and I felt quite emotional about that. I didn’t enjoy it, but it’s going to be really good to watch.”

Alli was surprised by Sydney’s comments

It’s no secret Sydney isn’t a fan of Alli’s. The deckhand blamed Alli for squashing Sydney’s chances with Gary, even though he told Sydney he just wanted to be friends.

Despite the two both having an interest in Gary, Alli thought she and Sydney were friends. The reunion made it clear to Alli that’s not the case.

“The whole situation that was happening with Sydney and myself, I thought we were better friends than it seems like we were. And I’ve definitely seen some things, some comments that have genuinely hurt my feelings,” Alli expressed.

The teaser comes hot on the heels of Alli, revealing that Sydney has blocked her on social media.

Alli Dore did not enjoy the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Fans will have to tune in to see what Sydney Zaruba said to make Alli so upset and learn how Gary King feels about the way Sydney has treated Alli.

Are you Team Sydney or Team Alli?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.