Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King defends sitting in hot tub with topless Sydney Zaruba

Gary doesn’t feel he’s to blame for what went down with Sydney in the hot tub Pic credit: Bravo

Gary King is defending sitting in the hot tub with a topless Sydney Zaruba on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The first mate continues to get backlash from fans for flirting with Sydney, despite having feelings for Alli Dore. Gary did apologize to Alli for his behavior after watching the Bravo show last week.

However, Gary’s in the hot seat again thanks to a hot tub dip with a topless Sydney. It wasn’t Gary’s idea for Sydney to let it all hang out, but that didn’t stop Alli from losing it on him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yes, the explosive confrontation Alli teased finally went down. Now Gary’s sharing his side of the story and thoughts on the crazy situation.

Gary defends hot tub scene with topless Sydney

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen wasted no time asking Gary a question about the hot tub scene. The host asked Gary if he cared if Sydney was topless and if Gary thought it was a bad idea.

“No, to be honest, I don’t think a girl being topless is anything to be ashamed of,” Gary expressed. “Maybe in the circumstances with Alli, it wasn’t the best thing, but at the end of the day, if someone wants to be free and be naked, who am I to tell them differently?”

Bravo superfan Jerry O’ Connell appeared alongside Gary on WWHL. Jerry weighed in on the topic giving Gary props for going and apologizing to Alli the next morning. Gary admitted he was wrong, something Jerry thought deserved a shout-out.

Gary shares his feelings about flirting with Sydney in front of Alli

The other Gary related topic Andy wanted to dish was Gary flirting with Sydney in front of Alli simply to get back at the stew. Gary took responsibility for his behavior, even admitting it was very immature of him.

“Yes, I think that was very immature of me, and that’s where my apology came from. No one should be treated like that, especially Alli. I just feel I was a bit heartbroken when she broke up with me,” Gary stated. “It was a cowardly action of me, and I’ve realized that. And at the end of the day, we can only see our mistakes, and we can grow from them. And that’s what I’m hoping I can do.”

Not only did Gary own up to his actions, but he also once again stated he regretted hooking up with Sydney. The first mate also knows he should have been honest with Alli about his one-night stand with Sydney from the beginning.

On Monday June 22, fans will watch the Parsifal III crew come together for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Lots of hot topics like Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux’s boatmance will be addressed.

The love triangle between Sydney Zaruba, Gary King, and Alli Dore will also be discussed. Yes, Gary will have to face the music for his actions then too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.