Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can watch the first five minutes of the reunion show before it premieres next week. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo has dropped a sneak peek at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion revealing what happens in the first five minutes of the show.

The Parsifal III crew members gathered for a virtual chat a few weeks ago to dish the good, the bad, and the ugly that went down on Season 2.

Daisy Kelliher recently opened up that she was really drunk during the reunion. Alli Dore called the experience emotionally draining, admitting she cried when it was all over.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks to the first-look trailer, viewers know the reunion features Dani Soares dishing about her baby daddy. Plus, the love triangle of Gary King, Alli Dore, and Sydney Zaruba explodes with drama.

Immediately following the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 finale, Bravo released the first few minutes of the two-part reunion event.

Here’s what happened in the first five minutes of the show.

What are Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew members doing now?

Host Andy Cohen opened the show by asking what the group what they are doing right now.

Captain Glenn Shephard is still at the helm of Parsifal III, with Gary as his first mate. The captain even left Gary in charge of the luxury sailing yacht while he went on holiday.

After working on Parsifal III as a deckhand for months, Sydney left two months ago and works as a stew on a motor yacht in Palma. Ironically Daisy’s also working as a chief stew on a yacht in Palma.

Natasha De Bourg, who Andy refers to as Melissa in an awkward moment, is traveling the United States doing pop-up dinners. Colin MacRae’s in Panama fixing up his catamaran, Parlay, getting it ready to sail across the Pacific Ocean.

Alli just finished up the charter season in Australia, so she’s a free agent looking for more yachting work. At the time of the reunion, Dani hadn’t had her daughter Lily yet and was anxiously awaiting the birth of her little girl.

Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux did not attend the reunion, and his absence was not mentioned in the first few minutes of the show.

Breaking down the roommate situation

Once Andy got the lowdown on what everyone’s been up to, the host asked about the roommate situation on Parsifal III. In a surprising move, no one really had anything bad to say about their bunkmates.

Colin and Gary loved rooming together, as did Dani and Natasha. Captain Glenn didn’t mind sharing a cabin with Jean-Luc or Gary.

Even Alli, Daisy, and Sydney spilled the experience was fun. Alli shared the only downside to having three people in a cabin is someone is all sleeping.

Yes, the first few minutes of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion are happy, chummy and Andy asks softball questions. That will for sure change as the drama heats up and the claws come out.

The first five minutes of the Season 2 virtual chat can be watched here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9.8c on Bravo.