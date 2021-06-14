Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin Macrae battles COVID-19, talks intense symptoms

Colin gets real about suffering from COVID-19 in raw Instagram post. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan-favorite Colin Macrae has revealed he’s battling COVID-19 and talked about his intense symptoms.

As Season 2 of the hit Bravo show comes to an end, Colin shared a life update that had his Parsifal III giving him well wishes. The chief engineer quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his good looks, honesty, and desire to stay out of the crew drama.

Colin battles COVID-19

The yachtie used Instagram to let his followers know that Colin and some of his boatmates tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have Covid 19. It hit me like a tonne of bricks at the start of last week. 3 days of agony, where I could hardly move, huge headaches, sore throat, high fever, and coughing up phlegm. Did a PCR test and myself, Jamie and also my neighbor, who is living on my boat, are positive. We are completely isolated in an apartment in the city doing a quarantine,” he wrote.

Colin called the virus crazy, admitting none of them knew how they contracted the virus. The Bravo personality talked about people being asymptomatic yet still running around in public spreading the virus.

“We are pretty fit, healthy young men, but it wiped me out completely for a few days, where the pain in my body was too much to sleep. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, so please be safe out there, guys,” Colin said.

It’s been a week since Colin tested positive and suffered from intense symptoms. Although he’s feeling better, Colin isn’t 100% but is at least able to work.

COVID-19 changed Colin’s outlook on vaccine

The final sentence of his post talked about the vaccine and how COVID-19 changed his outlook on it.

“I have been reluctant to get a vaccine, but this has been an eye-opening experience,” Colin ended his message.

Dani Soares, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Alli Dore popped into the comments section to send Colin wishes to get better.

Those who follow Colin on social media know he also has a YouTube channel. Colin plans to share more in a YouTube video once he feels better. If you haven’t checked out Colin’s YouTube channel, you need to. It’s so good.

The chief engineer made a life change since filming ended before he tested positive for COVID-19. Colin quit smoking five months ago. He made it a New Year’s resolution to give up the habit, and it has stuck.

Colin Macrae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been battling COVID-19, but is thankfully on the mend.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.