Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast drags Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux after his Dani Soares baby daddy remarks

Colin, Alli, and Natasha are not here for Jean-Luc playing the victim in the drama surrounding Dani's baby daddy.

The Season 2 Below Deck Yacht cast has dragged Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux after his Dani Soares baby daddy remarks.

Jean-Luc broke his silence regarding speculation he is the father of Dani’s newborn baby girl, Lily. His message made it crystal clear Jean-Luc needs proof he’s the baby daddy.

The deckhands’ words also let people know a lot of drama has gone down between Dani and Jean-Luc since they walked off Parsifal III as a couple.

Not everyone was pleased with what JL said in his message. Some of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew wasted no time bashing his remarks and showing their unwavering support for Dani.

Natasha, Alli, Colin, and Sydney drag Jean-Luc over his message about Dani and the baby

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew has been respectful of Dani’s privacy regarding her pregnancy. Although some have insinuated Jean-Luc is the father, like Gary King in his reflection message, no one has discussed the subject directly.

After Jean-Luc broke his silence, several of the Season 2 cast dragged him for playing the victim and blaming Dani.

Alli Dore reminded JL that no one was stopping him from getting a paternity test while Natasha De Bourg blasted him for his treatment of Dani.

Jean Luc did attempt to defend himself to Alli.

Colin MacRae told Jean-Luc to man up, and Sydney Zaruba wanted to know what was wrong with JL.

Even Below Deck Season 7 stew Courtney Skippon got in on the action noting how Jean-Luc threw insults in his message.

Colin takes on the haters

Some of Jean-Luc’s followers were quick to blame Dani while attacking Alli and Colin for their remarks.

The hunky engineer isn’t here for anyone to come at him or his friends. When one user accused Dani of being shady, Colin jumped in to defend Dani, letting the hater know she isn’t the dark shady one.

Another user slammed Colin for telling JL to man up, commenting there’s more to the story. Colin let the troll know he can call out Jean-Luc because Colin knows the deckhand is lying.

When one user questioned the big deal about Jean-Luc getting a DNA test, Colin replied that Jean-Luc’s words in his post and actions over the last nine months are “polar opposite.”

Both Dani and Jean-Luc will share their sides of the story at the Season 2 reunion show.

Even though he didn’t attend the virtual chat, host Andy Cohen caught up with him later. The first-look trailer features Andy grilling the deckhand.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.