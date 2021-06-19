Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux breaks silence on speculation he’s Dani Soares’ baby daddy

Jean-Luc is starting to tell his side of the story involving Dani and her baby girl. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is breaking his silence on speculation that’s he’s Dani Soares’ baby daddy. It’s the first time Jean-Luc has mentioned the hot topic since Dani announced her pregnancy in April.

From the moment Dani revealed she was pregnant, the rumor mill has been working in overdrive to find out who’s the daddy. Dani has yet to disclose the identity of baby Lily’s father.

However, the trailer for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion teases Dani reveals the identity and that Jean-Luc is the father. Furthermore, Dani alludes to Jean-Luc not believing the baby is his and wanting nothing to do with the little girl.

Ahead of the virtual chat, which Jean-Luc did not attend, the deckhand has shared his side of the story.

Jean-Luc wants to clear the air

The Bravo personality used Instagram to address the gossip surrounding his silence and the possibility he’s baby Lily’s father.

“There’s a lot of gossip about my social media silence, so I think it’s time to clear the air,” he wrote. “While others are off chasing their 15 minutes of fame, I am working on a yacht in Central America and heartbroken to have to hear about the baby’s birth on social media and read headlines like ‘Dani Soares Says Her Baby’s Father Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With It’ All I can say is if she’s mine, I want to be involved 100%.”

Jean-Luc’s using the word if when speaking about the baby aligns with Dani saying that he doesn’t think he’s the father in the reunion trailer. However, that doesn’t mean he will be a dead-beat dad if a DNA test proves JL is the father.

Jean-Luc isn’t looking for a pity party

The 26-year-old let his followers know he isn’t neglecting his responsibility or looking for a pity party.

“As someone who grew up with parents who weren’t together, I wouldn’t wish that on any child. Not looking for a pity party. Just want everyone to know how strongly I feel about this, especially the haters who are so sure I am neglecting my responsibility. No one wants to know more than me if this is my baby girl!” he ended his Instagram post.

Wowza! Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux has broken his silence on the drama surrounding Dani Soares’ baby daddy. It’s pretty clear he needs more than Dani’s word and simple math to prove he’s baby Lily’s father.

Viewers watched Jean-Luc and Dani leave Parsifal III together on the season finale of the hit Bravo show. So much has happened since then, with lots of missing pieces viewers hope to have filled in on the Season 2 reunion show.

What do you think of JL’s post?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.