Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux shares update on Dani Soares’ baby drama, Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew rips him apart

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux has shared an update on his baby drama situation with Dani Soares, which caused some Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members to rip him apart.

After weeks of keeping silent, Jean-Luc spilled his side of the story regarding if he’s the father of Dani’s daughter Lily over the weekend. The reaction to Jean-Luc’s message prompted him to share an update while also answering a couple of questions.

Jean-Luc shares an update on Dani baby drama

The 25-year-old yachtie used a photo of him to catch his followers’ attention on Instagram.

Then Jean-Luc admitted he was shocked by the reaction to his first social media post regarding Dani and baby Lily. He revealed since he couldn’t reply to “1200 comments,” JL was once again using social media to answer questions.

First, Jean-Luc clarified how he learned of the pregnancy and Lily’s birth. Jean-Luc addressed taking a paternity test and why he hasn’t gone to Australia to take one yet.

“Yes, I know paternity test kits are available at drugstores, but the goal is for us to take the tests together instead of shipping saliva samples around the world. But yes, there will be one ASAP,” he wrote. “No, Australia isn’t open yet or I would have already gone, so those of you saying ‘just go’ must not know that. We are truly on different continents, so easier said than done.”

The deckhand’s following remarks had nothing to do with Dani or the baby. Jean-Luc revealed he keeps the comments on, despite so many negative ones, because “it’s real.” He said haters are going to hate, but everyone is entitled to an opinion even if the person is misinformed.

Jean-Luc shared despite the backlash, he’s also received a lot of support from people leaving comments on his posts.

Finally, he gave an update on his contact with Dani.

“I also got a message from Dani last night on WhatsApp,” he stated.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew rips Jean-Luc again for message

A select few people in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht family know first-hand what went down with Jean-Luc and Dani after they left Parsifal III. Several of them have made it clear they are Team Dani all the way.

Alli Dore, Colin MacRae, Sydney Zaruba, and Natasha De Bourg dragged Jean-Luc after his first message. They are back at it again, slamming him for making the issue public and not manning up too.

Colin called JL disgusting because Colin knows first-hand what Jean-Luc has put Dani through the past nine months. Sydney reminded the deckhand a child is involved.

Alli, who just announced her pregnancy, agreed with Colin to get the drama off social media. Plus, Below Deck alum Izzy Wouters chimed, lashing out at Jean-Luc.

It certainly does appear the saga involving Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux will end anytime soon. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion should shed more light on the hot topic.

Are you Team Dani or JL?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.