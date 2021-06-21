Dani Soares wishes Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux would have attended Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion

Dani has a good reason for wanting Jean-Luc at the Below Deck sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Dani Soares wishes that Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux had attended the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion show.

The first-look trailer for the virtual chat revealed Jean-Luc couldn’t attend the event. Now, as the drama surrounding Dani’s baby daddy heats up, she’s spilled why things would have been easier if he was at the reunion show.

Why does Dani wish Jean-Luc was at Season 2 reunion?

Fans have long been convinced Jean-Luc is the baby daddy despite Dani insisting she’s raising her baby girl on her own.

JL did break his silence on the topic of baby Lily this weekend. However, his remarks angered several of his former Parsifal III crew members.

Dani chatted with Entertainment Tonight to reveal why she wished Jean-Luc attended instead of him doing a separate interview.

“It’s just me talking, and I’m not confirming or denying anything, but his name is out there, and there is a discussion and all that. So, it would have been much better if he was there,” she expressed. “Apparently, he was on charter. I think he’s going to explain that there, but I did really wish he was there. That’s all. I think that we all should be together to discuss things that relate to all of us. It’s much better when we’re all together, and we can have a discussion instead of just being separate, and we might not get a chance to answer and things like that. So, I wish he was there.”

Dani thinks she and Jean-Luc have unresolved issues

Although Dani didn’t reveal Jean-Luc as the father of her baby girl, she did admit they have unresolved issues that need to be dealt with in private. The last time Dani saw the deckhand was after spending time with him in Croatia when they left the luxury sailing yacht together.

Dani also shared the feelings between her and Jean-Luc on the show were genuine. However, if their paths crossed again, Dani would not be open to another romantic entanglement with him.

The stew didn’t talk about Jean-Luc addressing the issue of him maybe being Lily’s father. Dani continues to take the high road so that she can protect her baby girl. The last thing Dani wants is Lily feeling like there was a scandal around her birth or that she was not 100% wanted by her mom.

Even though Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux wasn’t at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, Dani Soares wishes he was, so there could have been a discussion.

Stay tuned! There’s oh so much more to come regarding the Jean-Luc and Dani baby saga.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.