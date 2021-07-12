Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin Macrae calls out Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux over Dani Soares’ baby daddy test drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin Macrae has called out Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux over Dani Soares’ baby daddy paternity test drama.

Season 2 of the Bravo show may have ended but the drama’ still going strong. The hot topic of whether Jean-Luc is the father of Dani’s baby remains on fans’ minds, especially after the reunion show.

The Parsifal III crew has taken sides in the who’s the daddy drama. All of them are team, Dani. Colin has been very vocal about his support for Dani from day one.

He blasted Jean-Luc when the deckhand took the private matter public on Instagram. Colin dragged Jean-Luc a couple of times for the way he has treated Dani since learning she was pregnant.

Colin blast Jean-Luc for not taking a paternity test

The chief engineer stopped by the podcast Altered Reality to chat with hosts Alex Radcliffe and Anastasia Surmava, who were both on Below Deck Med.

Colin happily dished everything about his season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean. The hosts didn’t waste any time getting an update from Colin on the latest involving Dani and Jean-Luc.

“To this day, he hasn’t stepped up to the plate. I think it’s f**king disgusting. The door’s wide open for him to do tests, and he still hasn’t done anything,” he shared. “He had an opportunity, seven months. He had lots of opportunities to do a non-invasive paternity test. And he just didn’t man up. And she sent him a photo of the baby when she was born, and he didn’t reply to the message,”

It’s pretty clear that Colin feels for what Dani is going through as a single mom. Colin reminded Anastasia and Alex that Dani’s all alone in Australia with no family or help at all.

Colin calls Jean-Luc a liar

After seeing how Jean-Luc was trying to portray Dani, Colin became super overprotective of her. Colin knows the truth and won’t let Jean-Luc play the victim, even calling the deckhand a liar.

“According to what he was saying, she was blocking him from this, and it was absolutely false,” Colin spilled. “I felt really bad for Dani. And I stepped in a couple of times on Instagram and called him out. He’s got a lot of growing up to do. I wasn’t going to let that image be portrayed of her according to what he was saying because it was so wrong.”

Yes, Colin Macrae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht really is one of the good guys. He’s not here for the way Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux handled the paternity test situation involving Dani Soares’ daughter Lily.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.