Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn backlash casts a shadow on Below Deck Med Season 6

The outrage over Captain Sandy and Malia’s behavior on Season 5 has seeped into Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

The backlash surrounding Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn has cast a shadow on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

Viewers are still reeling from the way Captain Sandy and Malia acted during Below Deck Med Season 5. Their mean girl behavior turned off a lot of people, especially at a time when women’s empowerment has become critical.

Outrage over what went down with Hannah Ferrier and Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran was at an all-time high last year. Season 5 was the most dramatic season of the Below Deck spin-off, with negativity about the show being off the charts.

It turns out not enough time has passed for Below Deck Mediterranean viewers to forgive and forget. Malia and Captain Sandy were dragged when the Season 6 trailer dropped. Not much has changed since then, with the backlash mounting casting a shadow over the new crew members.

Captain Sandy and Malia backlash

Social media has been blowing up with responses to Season 6 of Below Deck Med. The premiere brought excitement for some viewers, while others relished in karma coming back to bite Malia and Captain Sandy.

Some fans or former fans have decided to boycott the show until Captain Sandy and Malia are no longer part of the crew.

Pic credit: @CaitlinAlbers/Twitter

Pic credit: @realityjunkie43/Twitter

Others didn’t hold back in their dislike of the bosun and captain, even asking why they’re back.

It’s a new season of #BelowDeckMed – that means we’re starting fresh and not holding over grudges from previous seasons – lol jk jk I still hate Malia and Sandy. pic.twitter.com/iDarWSHbJg — Bravo, Bravo, Effing Bravo (@EffingBravo) June 29, 2021

I just can’t deal with cap Sandy and malia this season. I haven’t read one comment asking for them to return. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/PuLZVsiYQI — Jennie B (@bside1307) June 29, 2021

One user even shared a meme hoping the ratings for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premiere were awful.

Manifesting that #BelowDeckMed gets horrible ratings tonight so they fire Sandy and Malia pic.twitter.com/jhIHXyrnec — Becca (@ImWatchingBravo) June 28, 2021

Some fans still support the show despite a dislike of Malia and Captain Sandy

There’s no question that a good portion of viewers has no need to ever see Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia on their television screens. However, many fans are choosing to support the hit Bravo show.

o0o0o0o BABY



there's a new season of #BelowDeckMed



and it's gonna be the high quality MESS I'm looking for, if the preview is any indication. pic.twitter.com/ls1ua6X278 — Cam Underwood (@UnderwoodSports) June 29, 2021

After all, the new crew members deserve a fair chance too. The way the bosun and captain acted last year had nothing to with them.

I didn’t want to watch #BelowDeckMed because the thought of Sandy and Malia being rewarded with another season was just.. too much. But! I’m watching for the new crew, and of course we already have chef issues! pic.twitter.com/TeHwrN0hrH — Kavita Thomas (@KavitaThomas) June 29, 2021

One Twitter user even declared the new season is entertaining while remarking on all the backlash Malia and Captain Sandy have endured.

Okay 😂 the #belowdeckmed family is so salty at sandy and malia and I kind of love it, I also think it’s hilarious she’s got no chef , I’m already highly entertained by this shit show of a season 🛳 https://t.co/l79EatiTpq — Chel.bell. (@chelinhighheels) June 29, 2021

It’s going to be a long season of viewers expressing their unhappiness over Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White returning to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Hopefully, something juicier and more scandalous will happen, so fans something else to talk about.

One thing viewers did agree on was the premiere brought a slew of fun and entertaining moments. Many fans enjoyed watching the disaster that erupted because chef Matthew Shea injured himself on day one.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.